A New American Declaration ... of DEpendence

The U.S. Declaration of Independence made the American colonies independent from rule by a foreign government. But it did something even greater.

The Declaration proclaimed unambiguously that individual Americans were independent, self-governing persons, free from control by any group of self-selected persons, such as the British aristocracy. Among the 1338 words in the Declaration, "tyranny" appears four times, to be unequivocally rejected.

A narrative currently dominating broadcast radio and TV, online news outlets, and social media claims that says the U.S. has a racist, oppressive white kleptocracy, which has produced social injustice and financial inequality. The American experiment, including individual freedom, personal responsibility, the profit motive, and free-market capitalism, has failed.

Those who accept this narrative look to the federal government to redress said failures. Washington must redistribute income equitably, establish social justice, and make reparations as necessary. To accomplish these outcomes and to produce expected entitlements requires a change in the relationship of the individual to the federal government. In essence, we must return to the pre-1776 relationship of individuals to those in authority, substituting authority of the present political class for the earlier British aristocracy.

This shift from personal responsibility to government decision-making is consistent with the global "Great Reset." In order to achieve social justice and financial equality, individual independence must be reset to dependence on government.

To be forthright, we need a new Declaration - of DEPENDENCE - to replace the 1776 Declaration of Independence. Following is a draft of such a document, with phraseology and structure taken from the original founding document. For simplicity, the permanent professional political class, both elected and appointed (bureaucrats) based in Washington, is referred to as the Elite.

White House Bunker, July 4, 2021

A Declaration of American DEPENDENCE

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary to dissolve an unjust, racist, and inequitable capitalist structure, a decent respect to the opinion of history requires that we declare the reasons why the Elite must assume responsibility for the lives of Americans.

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all people are not created equal; that most individuals lack both good judgment and a sense of proper responsibility to the community; and that, if left to the free market, they will be denied the entitlements they deserve;

That to secure these entitlements, a governance of the Elite is instituted over common men, women, and children, deriving its just powers from inherent superiority and altruistic intent;

When a long train of abuses, inequities, and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, to protect the oppressive, profit-driven white majority, it is our right, it is our duty, to reassert control over the masses, in their own best interests.

