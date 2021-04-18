 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A New American Declaration ... of DEpendence

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 513472
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Dr. Deane Waldman, MD MBA

The U.S. Declaration of Independence made the American colonies independent from rule by a foreign government. But it did something even greater.

The Declaration proclaimed unambiguously that individual Americans were independent, self-governing persons, free from control by any group of self-selected persons, such as the British aristocracy. Among the 1338 words in the Declaration, "tyranny" appears four times, to be unequivocally rejected.

A narrative currently dominating broadcast radio and TV, online news outlets, and social media claims that says the U.S. has a racist, oppressive white kleptocracy, which has produced social injustice and financial inequality. The American experiment, including individual freedom, personal responsibility, the profit motive, and free-market capitalism, has failed.

Those who accept this narrative look to the federal government to redress said failures. Washington must redistribute income equitably, establish social justice, and make reparations as necessary. To accomplish these outcomes and to produce expected entitlements requires a change in the relationship of the individual to the federal government. In essence, we must return to the pre-1776 relationship of individuals to those in authority, substituting authority of the present political class for the earlier British aristocracy.

This shift from personal responsibility to government decision-making is consistent with the global "Great Reset." In order to achieve social justice and financial equality, individual independence must be reset to dependence on government.

To be forthright, we need a new Declaration - of DEPENDENCE - to replace the 1776 Declaration of Independence. Following is a draft of such a document, with phraseology and structure taken from the original founding document. For simplicity, the permanent professional political class, both elected and appointed (bureaucrats) based in Washington, is referred to as the Elite.

White House Bunker, July 4, 2021

A Declaration of American DEPENDENCE

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary to dissolve an unjust, racist, and inequitable capitalist structure, a decent respect to the opinion of history requires that we declare the reasons why the Elite must assume responsibility for the lives of Americans.

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all people are not created equal; that most individuals lack both good judgment and a sense of proper responsibility to the community; and that, if left to the free market, they will be denied the entitlements they deserve;

That to secure these entitlements, a governance of the Elite is instituted over common men, women, and children, deriving its just powers from inherent superiority and altruistic intent;

When a long train of abuses, inequities, and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, to protect the oppressive, profit-driven white majority, it is our right, it is our duty, to reassert control over the masses, in their own best interests.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Deane Waldman, MD MBA Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Deane Waldman, M.D. MBA, is Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former Director of Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of multi-award-winning book, Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Evidence-Based Nonpartisan Pre-Election Decision Aid

Washington Should Leave Healthcare to States

Democrat Healthcare Promises are Another Fraud

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Deane Waldman, MD MBA

Become a Fan
Author 513472
(Member since Apr 30, 2019), 4 articles, 8 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The author welcome well-reasoned thoughts and comments, especially those that are evidence-based.

Please eschew ad hominem attacks.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 18, 2021 at 8:23:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 