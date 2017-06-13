Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

A Nation of Laws?

Goddess of Justice - a gallery on Flickr
Goddess of Justice - a gallery on Flickr1024 Ã-- 748 - 231k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)
The US investigation into whether and to what extent Russia interfered in last year's presidential election increasingly appears to be transforming a nation of laws into a lawless labyrinth.

By definition, a labyrinth is a place where things that seem hidden suddenly reappear, while those that were in plain sight vanish. The most widely observed phenomenon in a labyrinth is a repetition of ineffective gestures that result in total confusion on the part of those who have become its hapless victims.

The law, very differently, is represented by a blindfolded female figure, holding a scale and a sword, suggesting that whatever facts may be hidden from sight, the sword will ensure that they are given equal weight.

What happens when the blindfolded 'Justice' wanders into a labyrinth? This is what is playing out on our television screens: Jim Comey's testimony to a congressional committee, preceded by the release of an opening statement, consists of very few elements, limiting the number of original comments that can be made about it. Their non-stop repetition suggests that the United Staes qua legal entity is in a labyrinth from there is no exit. The President is considering firing the Special Counsel appointed by Congress, which is like using a helicopter to escape a labyrinth

The law is a pretty straightforward thing: do A, and unless B can show you're innocent, you will be punished by C. But when B becomes so complex that it is no longer possible to determine whether A happened, C has little chance of occurring, or can be overblown. Much will depend on what D knew -- and when; or how much weight to ascribe to precedent in a world where facts are updated by the nanosecond.

Over the last two centuries, laws have evolved into a thicket, gradually turning life on the public square into a labyrinth. Wondering whether this or that presidential utterance is an impeachable offense or whether a US citizen's personal notes are classified material, or whether the White House tapes its conversations with underlings can be compared to hoping a hand-held compass will show a clear path to obstruction of justice.

Once straightforward guidelines have turned into a labyrinth, nothing can stop a public servant from justifying questionable action by claiming that his superior may be lying, just as persons caught in a real labyrinth can never know where turning right or left will lead, or whether they will eventually emerge unscathed. Thus, "a nation of laws" can become the helpless prisoner of their labyrinth, which grows bigger with each step taken toward an uncertain exit.

 

http://www.otherjonesii.blogspot.com

Born in Phila, I spent most of my adolescent and adult years in Europe, resulting over time in several unique books, my latest being Cuba, Diary of A Revolution

CUBA: Diary of a Revolution, Inside the Cuban Revolution with Fidel, Raul, Che, and Celia Sanchez

Lunch with Fellini, Dinner with Fidel: An Illustrated Personal Journey from the Cold War to the Arab Spring

(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

(Member since Aug 18, 2011)


  New Content

If this were a nation that respected laws we would not be where we are today.

Laws are selectively enforced at all levels of government.

Government routinely violates laws at will.

Government seems to operate on the premise that laws are for us little people, not them.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 3:04:21 PM

Author 0
feliznavidad

(Member since Mar 26, 2014)


Reply to Bill Johnson:
This is especially true in our secret, so-called "Family" court where judges are in cahoots with the attorneys and will destroy a family and render its adult victims homeless and worse.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 4:08:30 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


Reply to Bill Johnson:

"No one is above the law, not even the president" - Barack Obama. Except, of course, that the rule of law will not be applied to Bush ("crime of aggression") - Bush's overwhelming political capital and favor could not be overcome after the 9/11 demolitions ("Primary Inside Explosives"), which placed him above the reach of law and justice in the United States.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 4:09:11 PM

Author 0
M.I. Lee

(Member since Apr 19, 2010)


Reply to Lance Ciepiela:

There are many questions related to the 9/11 incident, not the least of which are 1) why members of the Saudi Family were quickly whisked out of the U.S. just prior to the event, 2) why there was a number of workmen applying things in the basement of Tower 1 the day before the incident, and 3) the fact that Pres. Bush was in South Florida "reading" a book he was holding upside down, and when he was told by his aide about the Twin Towers' incident, but did not blink an eyelash. I saw the latter on the TV news, as well as seeing Building 3 go down much later than the twin towers. It was obvious that Cheney and "Pappy" Bush both had a hand in it.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 4:48:18 PM

Author 0
Tom Madison

(Member since Jan 23, 2010)


Reply to M.I. Lee:

Don't forget the dancing Israelis there across the river in NJ to document the event (9/11) or the van laden with explosives driven by Israelis stopped by police on a NY bridge on 9/11. Getting Americans to support Israeli wars in the ME was successful in that of a new Pearl Harbor attack on 9/11 was the great policy coup of the 21 century America, a country now led by the Jewish power elite.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 5:34:22 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Reply to Tom Madison:

I cannot jump on the blame the Jews bandwagon. The Christian Bush Crime Family was working with the Israelis and the Saudis to accomplish 9-11, just as they are working together now. I love all the phony cooperation interspersed with pogroms and crusades involving the ALL the crazy sons of Abraham.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 7:08:27 PM

Author 0
Deena Stryker

(Member since Sep 30, 2008)


Reply to Lance Ciepiela:
And what will we see now?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 5:47:11 PM

Author 0
Deena Stryker

(Member since Sep 30, 2008)


Reply to Bill Johnson:
But that's always the case. This goes beyond the usual.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 5:45:01 PM

Author 0
Deena Stryker

(Member since Sep 30, 2008)


  New Content

It goes all the way from top to bottom.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 5:46:11 PM

Author 0
Frank Inbun

(Member since Jun 30, 2012)


  New Content

It's hard to tell who's lying when everyone is lying. For our generation, the truth died on 911. If you want to bring back truth, you have to go back to 911. The Big Lie. The big lie is not hard to see. It's staring us straight in the face. A building collapses straight down into the path of greatest resistance at free fall speed due to fire. Even though half way through the collapse the upper floors are gone, the collapse continues. Take a bamboo pole and stick it in the ground. Try to make it collapse straight down using fire.
911 is terrible not because of the terrible loss of innocent peoples lives, but because of the mind control that engulfed the entire country afterward.
We're back in the Dark Ages. We're zombies. God help us.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:03:30 PM

Author 0
