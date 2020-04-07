 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A Moron in the Second Person

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 17880
Message David Cox
Become a Fan
  (91 fans)


(Image by Flicker.com)   Details   DMCA

To anyone paying attention there are some issues which are pushing their way to the front and making themselves unavoidable. Because of the times and the issues, they can be missed or overlooked as minute details. As we say down south, the cheese is sliding off the cracker, the train ain't pulling all the way into the station.

The Orange one never has had too tight a grip on the steering wheel of life. Like a college football star, he's been pampered for most of his life. He's lived in the Elvis syndrome, where Elvis tells a joke, and everyone laughs not because its funny but because its Elvis. But Elvis thinks the joke is funny and that everyone marvels at his wit. Pampered and raised to believe he is a special person, he believes. Perched on the lowest wrung of Hollywood he takes pride in his ratings. Unaware that he's just another TV pitchman selling dish soap or dog food who could easily be replaced by Tom Bergeron in twenty minutes. The Cheeto is a game show host who thinks he's Edison.

He takes credit for anything that will bring him publicity and openly denies responsibility for things he's clearly responsible. It calls for a host of lambs to the slaughter, the little people thrown under the bus sacrificed to preserve the boss's ego. You always have friends when you're buying the next round. Friends or wives or children. A purposeful thing, this is what I need you for to do what I want to do. Checkers pushed around the board in a cartel of blind and naked ambition. The Bad News Bears all grown up and taking on government. Only made possible by the hubris of the Democratic Party.

Hey! We could put a head a lettuce up there and they'd vote for it! They'd just have to! Hillary Clinton's entitlement campaign. "I'm ready for my close-up mister Deville." Hello everyone, I'm so glad you got to see me tonight. A generation of conservative wolf hounds raised on a daily diet of Clinton pseudo scandals. She energized the opposition while demoralizing the base.

We've all witnessed the on the job training curve of the Cheeto. The volumes of court ruling against him and his clear misunderstanding of what it is he's supposed to be doing and not doing. Clearly a boorish thug, Broderick Crawford in "Born Yesterday." Like a serial killer he has no empathy, you're just one more grave in the woods. Something I needed for a moment to make me look good or get me out of trouble even if it takes the entire United States Senate. They freed the Cheeto and debased themselves and the founding principle of the nation.

More at: https://carbonbaselife.car.blog/2020/04/05/a-moron-in-the-second-person/

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 