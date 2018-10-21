 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Message To Millennials

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert B. Reich       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/21/18

Author 47089
Become a Fan
  (125 fans)

From Robert Reich Blog

- Advertisement -

You are the largest, most diverse, and progressive group of potential voters in American history, comprising fully 30 percent of the voting age population.

On November 6th, you have the power to alter the course of American politics -- flipping Congress, changing the leadership of states and cities, making lawmakers act and look more like the people who are literally the nation's future.

But you need to vote. In the last midterm election, in 2014, only 16 percent of eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 29 even bothered.

- Advertisement -

Now, I understand. I was young once. You have a lot on your minds -- starting jobs, and careers, and families. Also, unlike your grandparents -- some of whom were involved in civil rights, voting rights, women's rights, the anti-Vietnam War movement -- you may not remember a time when political action changed America for the better.

You don't even recall when American democracy worked well. Instead, during your lifetime you've watched big money take over Washington and state capitals. Which may explain why only about 30 percent of you born in the 1980s think it "essential" to live in a democracy.

But the issues up for grabs this coming November 6 are not ideological abstractions. They're causes in which you have direct personal stakes.

- Advertisement -

Take, for example, gun violence -- which some of you have experienced first-hand and have taken active roles trying to stop.

Or immigrant's rights. Over 20 percent of you are Latino, and a growing percent of you are from families that emigrated from Asia. Many of you have directly experienced the consequences of Trump's policies.

A woman's right to choose whether to have a baby, and gay's or lesbian's rights to marry. They're also issues you're deeply committed to. They'll be front and center if the Supreme Court, as expected, puts them back into the hands of Congress and state legislatures.

You're also concerned about student debt, access to college, and opportunities to get ahead unimpeded by racial bigotry or sexual harassment.

And you're worried about the environment. You know climate change will hit you hardest since you will be on the planet longer than older voters.

You've also seen that your votes count. You saw Hillary lose by a relative handful of votes in places like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. You're aware of the slim but increasingly real possibility of taking back the Senate.

- Advertisement -

As doubtful as you are are about politics, or the differences between the two parties, you also know that Donald Trump and his Republican enablers want to take the nation backwards to an old, white, privileged, isolated America. You don't.

In my 35 years of teaching college students, I've not encountered a generation as dedicated to making the nation better as yours.

So my betting is on you, this November 6th. Please register and vote.

 

- Advertisement -

Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 