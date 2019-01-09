A Majority of Americans Do Not Believe the Official 9/11 Story

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

"Conspiracy Theorists" Now A Majority



9/11 twin towers destruction

TruePublica, a British website that has avoided the 9/11 issue, has had its fill of ignorant journalists at the BBC, Huffington Post and other propagandists for the military/security complex. The constant, shrill demeaning of experts and distinguished people who have raised questions about the official story has convinced TruePublica that skeptics who need so much shouting down must have a point.

The media has NEVER EXAMINED the evidence or explained the analysis provided by scientists, architects, engineers, pilots, and the first responders who experienced the explosions of the World Trade Center twin towers. The media has never asked for the release of the multiple videos that recorded whatever struck the Pentagon. The media has never investigated whether cell phones worked in 2001 from the altitudes at which the official story claims calls were made.

Instead two-bit punk presstitutes, such as the BBC's Chris Bell and the Huffington Post's Jess Brammer and Chris York, label experts with knowledge and integrity "conspiracy theorists." These presstitutes knowingly use a cover-up term that the CIA put into use via its media assets to discredit the expert skeptics of the Warren Commission Report on the assassination of President Kennedy.

The fact that the carefully presented evidence is NEVER ENGAGED EXCEPT WITH NAME-CALLING is a strong indication that the evidence is true and cannot be refuted.

TruePublica is such a mainline site that, in its own words, it does not even "publish news sourced by RT," a far more reliable source of news than the BBC, CNN, or New York Times. However, it has dawned on TruePublica that after 18 years an ad hominem attack remains the only defense of the official story. The official account has NO EVIDENCE WHATSOEVER. It rests entirely on the AVOIDANCE OF EVIDENCE and on unverified assertions.

The success of the 9/11 Lawyers' Committee in obtaining the consent of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to "comply with the provisions of 18 U.S.C. 3332," which requires the convening of a federal grand jury to examine the unexamined 9/11 evidence, has impressed TruePublica as no US attorney would convene a grand jury on the basis of a conspiracy theory. Clearly compelling evidence has been presented to the US Attorney.

Obviously, Washington expects the Justice (sic) Department to escape from the bind into which it has been put by the Lawyer's Committee, an escape that the presstitute media will aid and abet. Nevertheless, the escape will likely reinforce the public's view that the government is afraid of the evidence and is no more likely to follow it than in the case of President Kennedy's assassination, Robert Kennedy's assassination, the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty and a large number of other officially covered up crimes.

More and more people will come to realize that ad hominem name-calling is not an acceptable response to evidence.

Some Interesting New Information About 9/11

From TruePublica:

TruePublica Editor: We have published almost nothing about 9/11 on TruePublica. When independent news outlets do, they are immediately branded by the mainstream media and so-called 'fact-checkers' as conspiracy theorists. The BBC makes this point precisely in a 2018 article that starts like this "On 11 September 2001, four passenger planes were hijacked by radical Islamist terrorists, almost 3,000 people were killed as the aircraft were flown into the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Just hours after the collapse of New York's Twin Towers, a conspiracy theory surfaced online which persists more than 16 years later."

The entire article is dedicated to all the "conspiracy theories" involved in 9/11 and makes a mockery of anyone or anything that questions the official government line. They even heavily mock the brother of one man killed in 9/11 and frankly, true or not, the BBC's report itself is rather sickening to read.

