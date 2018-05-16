- Advertisement -

By Edward Curtin

It doesn't matter that the wars are coming

It doesn't matter that the wars just came

It doesn't matter that we had our warning

To you all wars are just the same

I thought you really loved me

I thought you really cared

I thought that when the bombs were falling

You'd shelter me when I was scared

But now I know that you're a liar

I should have trusted my dear heart

You sided with your dirty killers

You walked beside them from the start

It doesn't matter that the wars are coming

It doesn't matter that the wars just came

It doesn't matter that we had our warning

To you all wars are just the same

I guess we'll have to go and die now

While you go on your merry way

We'll travel on our final journey

But some day you will have to pay

So thanks for all the kisses that you threw me

I almost caught them on the fly

They seemed so gentle in the twilight

Until I heard them whisper die

It doesn't matter that the wars are coming

It doesn't matter that the wars just came

It doesn't matter that we had our warning

To you all wars are just the same