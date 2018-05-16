Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Life Arts

A Love Song to Americans

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Edward Curtin       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 94064
- Advertisement -

By Edward Curtin

From flickr.com: Skull {MID-292915}
Skull
(Image by Gaga ??i ?--)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It doesn't matter that the wars are coming
It doesn't matter that the wars just came
It doesn't matter that we had our warning
To you all wars are just the same

I thought you really loved me
I thought you really cared
I thought that when the bombs were falling
You'd shelter me when I was scared

- Advertisement -

But now I know that you're a liar
I should have trusted my dear heart
You sided with your dirty killers
You walked beside them from the start

It doesn't matter that the wars are coming
It doesn't matter that the wars just came
It doesn't matter that we had our warning
To you all wars are just the same

I guess we'll have to go and die now
While you go on your merry way
We'll travel on our final journey
But some day you will have to pay

- Advertisement -

So thanks for all the kisses that you threw me
I almost caught them on the fly
They seemed so gentle in the twilight
Until I heard them whisper die

It doesn't matter that the wars are coming
It doesn't matter that the wars just came
It doesn't matter that we had our warning
To you all wars are just the same

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Remembering Albert Camus' "The Plague": It is US

Prof. Noam Chomsky, Anarchist, Lectures Leftists on Why They Should Vote for Neo-Liberal, War Hawk Hillary Clinton

The Coming Wars to End All Wars

The "Deep State" Then and Now

Happy Fifth Anniversary, Hillary, You've Destroyed Libya

The 2001 Anthrax Deception

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 