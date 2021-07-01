 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/1/21

A Love Affair Ends Badly: Leaving Toyota

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
  (82 fans)

My sweet baby Prius
My sweet baby Prius
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

I was distressed to find that the manufacturer of my car was supporting the destruction of the American government, but wasn't sure how to respond. This morning I read "My Letter to my Toyota Dealer" by MoDem which not only inspired me, but the headquarters address was handily included.

Here's what I wrote:

1 July 2021

Toyota Headquarters:

P.O. Box 259001

Plano, TX, 75025-9001

To whom it may concern:

This is a goodbye letter after a four decades long love affair.

I have been a passionate Toyota gal for most of my driving life, having owned a Corona, a Tercel, a Camry, and now, a Prius. I have loved all of them - I kept most of these vehicles for a decade or so, they performed magnificently, and they still had great resale value when I was ready to move on. I never saw myself switching to another brand.

But I was dismayed to discover, according to Axios, that Toyota leads in corporate giving to congressional Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election.

As a proud American who counts both George Washington and Dolley Madison among my ancestors, I consider voting to overturn a free and fair election as well as support of the traitors who cast those votes to be a blatant disregard for fundamental democratic principles. My moral compass does not allow me to patronize a company that even considers supporting the destruction of the very foundation of our democratic government, let alone contribute to the traitors.

That Aptera looks better by the minute, I can't wait to be behind the wheel.

Sincerely,

Meryl Ann Butler

 

Meryl Ann Butler

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for sharing this.

What are some other ways to contact Toyota. I'm also a Toyota Prius owner.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 1, 2021 at 3:08:18 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

I didn't check, I figured a written letter might even carry more weight than an email...but maybe some of our readers have ideas? MoDem also wrote to their local dealer.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 1, 2021 at 3:12:28 PM

Author 0
