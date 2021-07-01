A Love Affair Ends Badly: Leaving Toyota



My sweet baby Prius

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



I was distressed to find that the manufacturer of my car was supporting the destruction of the American government, but wasn't sure how to respond. This morning I read "My Letter to my Toyota Dealer" by MoDem which not only inspired me, but the headquarters address was handily included.

Here's what I wrote:

1 July 2021

Toyota Headquarters:

P.O. Box 259001

Plano, TX, 75025-9001

To whom it may concern:

This is a goodbye letter after a four decades long love affair.

I have been a passionate Toyota gal for most of my driving life, having owned a Corona, a Tercel, a Camry, and now, a Prius. I have loved all of them - I kept most of these vehicles for a decade or so, they performed magnificently, and they still had great resale value when I was ready to move on. I never saw myself switching to another brand.

But I was dismayed to discover, according to Axios, that Toyota leads in corporate giving to congressional Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election.

As a proud American who counts both George Washington and Dolley Madison among my ancestors, I consider voting to overturn a free and fair election as well as support of the traitors who cast those votes to be a blatant disregard for fundamental democratic principles. My moral compass does not allow me to patronize a company that even considers supporting the destruction of the very foundation of our democratic government, let alone contribute to the traitors.

That Aptera looks better by the minute, I can't wait to be behind the wheel.

Sincerely,

Meryl Ann Butler