A Longwood Gardens Christmas

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/24/18

Poinsettias in the greenhouse
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
It started in 1906, when the remnant of what had been an arboretum a half-century earlier was purchased by a lumber company for timber. Thirty-six-year-old Pierre S. du Pont was horrified at the prospect of losing a forest filled with historic and rare trees, and he purchased the land to save them. He wasn't planning to build Longwood Gardens, but within a few years, his desire to create a place of beauty where he could entertain his friends transformed a simple country farm into one of the country's leading horticultural display gardens.


Pierre S du Pont (1870-1954), painting by Bjorn P Egali, 1961. (detail)
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Today the 1,077- acre Longwood Gardens consists of varied outdoor gardens, ranging from formal to naturalistic in their landscape design, and 20 indoor gardens within a 4.5 acre group of heated greenhouses. Longwood's Conservatory contains 4,600 different types of plants and trees, and is specially decorated for the holiday season: A Longwood Christmas can be visited through Jan 6th.

Suspended Christmas Trees in the greenhouse
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Amazing chandeliers!
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Bird of Paradise in the greenhouse
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


The Mediterranean Garden tree is made of strips of colored glass
(Image by Courtesy Longwood Gardens)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Anthurium in the greenhouse
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Christmas tree at Longwood Gardens
(Image by Courtesy Longwood Gardens)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Rose in the greenhouse
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


The library tree was made of books!
(Image by Courtesy Longwood Gardens)   Permission   Details   DMCA



Papercraft decorations in the library
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA



Decorations for the Cupcake Tree were made by grades 1 & 2, Gov. Charles C. Stratton School, Swedesboro, NJ.
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA



Having fun watching the trains in the outdoor gardens.
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA



Lookout Loft
(Image by Courtesy Longwood Gardens)   Permission   Details   DMCA




More than 500,000 lights grace more than 150 trees throughout the outdoor Gardens.
(Image by Courtesy Longwood Gardens)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Visitors enjoy the magic at Longwood Gardens
(Image by Courtesy Longwood Gardens)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Longwood Gardens is located on US Route 1, about 3 miles northeast of Kennett Square, PA.






OEN Managing Editor, Meryl Ann Butler (R) visiting Longwood Gardens with high school buddy Paula Botwinick (L) and Paula's daughter Arielle...we all had a great time!
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


See more about me, Paula and Arielle in my article here.

 

opednews.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
