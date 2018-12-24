 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

A Holiday Gift of Classical Music

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments, 3 series

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/24/18

Become a Fan
  (86 fans)
- Advertisement -
KDFC, the Bay Area classical music station, gives a gift of 48-hours of non-stop music, mostly classical holliday, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, on Classical KDFC and KDFC.com. Yule love it!


(Image by Meryl Ann Butler for OpEdNews)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Music"

Norfolk Police Rock Lip Sync Challenge: 50M Views (Article) (# of views) 07/10/2018
Enjoy Free Daily Downloads During November, Positive Music Month (Article) (# of views) 11/02/2014
What's in a Gift? Six Holiday Strategies to Make Giving More Meaningful (Article) (# of views) 11/26/2013
View All 16 Articles in "Music"
Total Views for the Series: 32048   

Series: "Holiday Gifting"

Gifts for OEN Supporters! (Article) (# of views) 12/22/2018
Consciousness-Raising Gifts for Kids and Others (Article) (# of views) 12/04/2018
Six Fun, Creative and Sustainable Ideas for Holiday Giving (Article) (# of views) 11/29/2014
View All 11 Articles in "Holiday Gifting"
Total Views for the Series: 27020   

Series: "Christmas/Yule Season"

Consciousness-Raising Gifts for Kids and Others (Article) (# of views) 12/04/2018
The Widow Thibodeaux's Miracle: A True Christmas Story (Article) (# of views) 12/24/2015
How Dickens' Message Applies Today: Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Arrogance of Wealth (Article) (# of views) 12/04/2015
View All 8 Articles in "Christmas/Yule Season"
Total Views for the Series: 10534   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 