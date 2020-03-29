 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 3/29/20

A Hobo's Fatalism

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 17880
Message David Cox
Become a Fan
  (91 fans)


(Image by Flicker.com)   Details   DMCA

It's the not knowing isn't it? The suspense fueled anxiety magnified by social distancing. When we need each other the most we must be apart. Making the crisis individualized, attacking our senses through the lens of our basic needs and insecurities. It's the not knowing, isn't it? Never knowing what's going to happen next. The empty streets and end of the world gasoline prices, empty shelves and augmented store hours. There's no joy in Mudville only a determination to grit our teeth and get on with it because we have no other choice.

The shrinking political sphere of Cheeto and men. And now, put your hands together for Joe Biden, live from a room at his house! What's a candidate to do? The Cheeto is immunized from political attack by patriotism's restraint, but the Cheeto has shrunk as well, from howling orange Fuhrer to President Gilligan proved wrong by the professor at every turn. He's made for the big stage and bright lights, roaring crowds and distance shots and doesn't do well with details and up-close scrutiny. The more he talks the more he should shut up. Nonstop happy talk smothered in irrelevant facts and bullshit.

Did you know? The stock market's recent rise is the fastest since 1931. A fact that says more about its time than its timing. The rules of gravity are suspended up is no longer good. A patient whose heart rate goes from seventy beats a minute to two hundred beats per minute isn't a picture of health. The market is stunned by a pole ax to the forehead. They don't know either. Their graphs and statistics are out the window the gears and mechanisms of the machine, all that they depended on lay cracked and broken in the oil pan.

Like Apollo 13, no one could have predicted all these failures at once and during an during election year to boot. Not that the Cheetos failure wasn't predicted, even Vegas wouldn't take your money on that bet. For the better part of his term, his problems were all self-inflicted. He could have skated, if he could have learned to shut his yap. He could have been this century's Calvin Coolidge. The business of America is business, the noble ambitions of plain paper Capitalism raising all boats silhouetted against the backdrop of the ghettos, coal mines and sharecroppers. Silence is golden envy is green and lunacy is orange.

More At : https://carbonbaselife.car.blog/2020/03/27/a-hobos-fatalism/

 

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

David Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Cas

Become a Fan
Author 89699
(Member since Aug 31, 2013), 1 fan, 63 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you, David. My fellow Robinson Crusoe.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:42:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 