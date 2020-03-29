A Hobo's Fatalism

It's the not knowing isn't it? The suspense fueled anxiety magnified by social distancing. When we need each other the most we must be apart. Making the crisis individualized, attacking our senses through the lens of our basic needs and insecurities. It's the not knowing, isn't it? Never knowing what's going to happen next. The empty streets and end of the world gasoline prices, empty shelves and augmented store hours. There's no joy in Mudville only a determination to grit our teeth and get on with it because we have no other choice.

The shrinking political sphere of Cheeto and men. And now, put your hands together for Joe Biden, live from a room at his house! What's a candidate to do? The Cheeto is immunized from political attack by patriotism's restraint, but the Cheeto has shrunk as well, from howling orange Fuhrer to President Gilligan proved wrong by the professor at every turn. He's made for the big stage and bright lights, roaring crowds and distance shots and doesn't do well with details and up-close scrutiny. The more he talks the more he should shut up. Nonstop happy talk smothered in irrelevant facts and bullshit.

Did you know? The stock market's recent rise is the fastest since 1931. A fact that says more about its time than its timing. The rules of gravity are suspended up is no longer good. A patient whose heart rate goes from seventy beats a minute to two hundred beats per minute isn't a picture of health. The market is stunned by a pole ax to the forehead. They don't know either. Their graphs and statistics are out the window the gears and mechanisms of the machine, all that they depended on lay cracked and broken in the oil pan.

Like Apollo 13, no one could have predicted all these failures at once and during an during election year to boot. Not that the Cheetos failure wasn't predicted, even Vegas wouldn't take your money on that bet. For the better part of his term, his problems were all self-inflicted. He could have skated, if he could have learned to shut his yap. He could have been this century's Calvin Coolidge. The business of America is business, the noble ambitions of plain paper Capitalism raising all boats silhouetted against the backdrop of the ghettos, coal mines and sharecroppers. Silence is golden envy is green and lunacy is orange.

More At : https://carbonbaselife.car.blog/2020/03/27/a-hobos-fatalism/