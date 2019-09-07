 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Global Marshall PlanCould be a Winner in 2020

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Marshall Plan in port
(Image by U.S. Embassy The Hague)   Details   DMCA

In late 1948, my ship, the USS Siboney: CVE-112, captained by the late C.B. Jones, was delivering agricultural supplies and equipment to Turkey and North Africa... I did shore patrol and was the Captain's jeep driver while we were in port. Our country had been on the winning side in World War 2 and we were extending the hand of friendship to our global neighbors, including our former enemies. We were greeted by their people's smiles, cheers and handshakes in return, while Capt. Jones and his officers dined with their leaders.

The Marshall Plan was signed into law by Pres. Harry Truman on April 3, 1948. He appointed Secretary of State Ret. Gen. George Marshall to administer it. This approach to foreign policy was later proposed on a global scale by Mr. Gore in his book Earth in the Balance, (1992), One vote by one Supreme Court Justice in 2000 placed Mr. Gore's opponent (who lost by 583,895 popular votes according to Wikipedia) in the White House and our dreams of peace and friendship died on the plains of Iraq.

Our Framers aimed at strong but peaceful intercourse with our global neighbors. Our treaties, our military policies and actions and our participation in global projects should all be aimed at establishing and maintaining peaceful relationships. The text of our Constitution supports this view. It gives Congress the sole power to declare war. The stated intent of the framers was to keep the presidency as far removed as possible from any decisions having to do with the commencement or continuation of hostilities. [1] The "father" of our Constitution (Madison) called this its wisest feature. The presidency was to do the routine negotiation of treaties under the substantive supervision of the Senate. After all, treaties can lead to either peace or war. Questions of peace and war belong with Congress: the "people's branch."

Yet our presidency has now gained virtually absolute control over both our war and treaty powers. As recently as the late 1940's this was not the case. In those days the executive could propose but only Congress could approve. One result was a diplomatic triumph the Marshall Plan. We extended the hand of friendship to our recent enemies and, for a time, earned the esteem and trust of many throughout the world.

About the Marshall Plan

Nine months after "Little Boy" was dropped on Hiroshima, Congress authorized the Marshall Plan. During these nine months the US had already begun giving assistance to some of the countries devastated by World War II. In those early post-war days, our wartime ally, the USSR, played a part in providing this assistance. For example, it shipped quantities of wheat to France. It now appears that, in 1947, we had an opportunity to establish a cooperative relationship with the USSR based on our joint participation in the Marshall Plan. However, we set conditions to Soviet participation that guaranteed its refusal. In this way, we lost an opportunity to foster international cooperation.

During the four years of the Plan's existence, we donated $13 billion in economic aid. [2] We also established "counterpart funds" that loaned capital to private enterprises. Much of the money provided under the Plan was spent to purchase US goods - thus helping create our own post-war prosperity. The Marshall Plan was a textbook case of "enlightened self-interest." While the Marshall Plan would prove to be beneficial to the United States in terms of both our economy and world opinion, the fact remains that at that time our Congress was willing to commit substantial funds to peaceful purposes.

Neal Herrick is author of the award-wining After Patrick Henry (2009). His most recent book is (2014) Reversing America's Decline.
 

David William Pear

"our wartime ally, the USSR, played a part in providing this assistance. For example, it shipped quantities of wheat to France. It now appears that, in 1947, we had an opportunity to establish a cooperative relationship with the USSR based on our joint participation in the Marshall Plan. However, we set conditions to Soviet participation that guaranteed its refusal."

Growing up, I was always indoctrinated with how generous the US is in foreign aid, and the Marshall Plan (along with "winning WW2") were reasons to be proud and why the rest of the world "loved the USA".

Since you know the facts, of what could have been, but wasn't, I don't mean to rain on your parade:

The purpose of the Marshall Plan was two-fold: one to make it so the rest of the world could buy US products, and two, which was probably "one" was to counter the spread of communism.

Communism is not a bad word, and wasn't to many Europeans as well as the colonized "developing world". The CIA violently interfered in Greece, Italy and many other countries to eliminate communist movement.

In fact, many countries such as Britain turned to socialist programs for the war effort and reconstruction. That is how so many European countries go national health plans.

Naturally the US and capitalism turn to socialism as a last resort after the many failures of capitalism. The world is being destroyed by capitalist run amuck neoliberalism. Nobody even pretents neoliberalism is the path to development or a healthy economy. Instead it is what economist call "rent" which means that it is parasitic and destroys its host. Once all the hosts are destroyed the world will turn to socialism again.

As for the USSR (Russia), they wanted to have good relations with the US after WW2, and many times after. It is always the US that turns its back and turns hostile. The US is not interested in friends; it wants victims, and any country that will not sacrifice itself to victimhood becomes an enemy of the US to destroy.

The US promised the Soviets billions of dollars in aid for reconstruction. Another broken promise.

While Russia was fighting for its life in Stalingrad and Leningrad, the US invaded North Africa for various reasons, one to stay out of the real war, and two to pick up the spoils of war in the North Africa and the Middle East.

What follows is an interesting US WW2 positive propaganda film about the Russians, who actually won WW2:

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 7, 2019 at 2:49:54 AM

