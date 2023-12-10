 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/10/23

A Future for US/China Arms Control?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Jason Sibert

China and the United States held long-awaited talks on nuclear arms control last month, the first meeting on the subject in nearly in five years.

After U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in San Francisco on Nov. 15, they directed their teams to hold long overdue follow up discussions on nuclear arms control and nonproliferation. Although the meeting in Washington produced no specific result and no specific date for follow-on talks was announced, US officials said the discussion, which occurred amid rising nuclear and geopolitical tensions, was worthwhile simply because it took place, as stated by writer Shizuka Kuramitsu in his story "China, US Hold Rare Arms Control Talks."

In separate statements issued shortly after the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the US State Department described the discussion between Sun Xiaobo, Chinese director-general of arms control, and Mallory Stewart, U.S. assistant secretary of state for arms control, verification, and compliance, as constructive. The State Department said the issues under discussion "related to arms control and nonproliferation as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the relationship." The State Department also said it, "emphasized the importance of increased (Chinese) nuclear transparency and substantive engagement on practical measures to manage and reduce strategic risks across multiple domains, including nuclear and outer space," and "the need to promote stability, help avert an unconstrained arms race, and manage competition so that it does not veer into conflict."

Kuramitsu said the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the officials discussed the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, cooperation among the five nuclear-weapon states, nuclear security, nonproliferation and export control, compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention and the Chemical Weapons Convention, and outer space security and regular arms control. The meeting occurred as Beijing and Washington sought to find some common ground in the current geopolitical tug-of-war. The last bilateral meeting on arms control issues took place in 2018 in Beijing when Chinese and US officials "exchanged views" on their respective nuclear policies and on cooperation on nonproliferation, among other topics, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Among Washington's major current concerns is Beijing's nuclear weapons buildup, and its refusal to allow more transparency on nuclear programs. In its latest report on China's military power, the US Defense Department estimated that China will possess in excess of 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 and will accelerate development of its intercontinental-range ballistic missiles.

The November meeting was followed by other high-level bilateral engagements, including between the U.S. secretary of state and the U.S. national security advisor with their Chinese counterparts. According to a readout by the White House on the Xi-Biden talks, the leaders agreed that their teams will follow-up their discussions with "continued high-level diplomacy and interactions, including visits in both directions and ongoing working-level consultations in key areas, including on"arms control and nonproliferation."

The news in the field of international relations brings nothing but bad news - Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, China's rise (it doesn't look peaceful), Hamas' barbaric attack on Israel, and Israel's controversial reaction. Let's hope our leaders can bring us some good news through quality arms control! Perhaps all the talk will do us some good in the end.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Arms Control and New START

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Negotiations in the Ukraine War

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend