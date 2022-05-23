 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/23/22

A Future-Crime Memorial Day

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)
 

This Memorial Day, we have a solemn responsibility to glorify participants in wars that will leave no survivors.

We should not lightly disregard the longstanding custom of celebrating only those who have already participated in orgies of mass murder.

But we also have a duty to look forward with what discernment we can muster. In the absence of an omniscient future-crime bureau, we can only act on probabilities. However, the likelihood of all-consuming nuclear war is increasing rapidly, and by preemptively celebrating it we only add to the near-certainty of its coming. We must act now. We cannot take the risk of WWIII surprising us in between Memorial Days and finding no opportunity to dignify the ultimate industrialized cannibalism before the final lights out.

So, a future-crime Memorial Day is a necessity, but it also has serendipitous advantages. Normally, we are reduced to celebrating actual wars, with all their flaws and failings. A nuclear war is far less messy and bloody than most wars at least in an imaginary caricature, and a war that hasn't happened yet can be idealized as we see fit.

This also gives us the opportunity to praise and glorify people while they are around to appreciate it. Mourning the dead has always made complete sense, but celebrating the mindless obedience and sadistic destruction of the dead has never seemed quite right probably because our cheers have never reached the ears of the fallen.

It's also always seemed a bit off to be celebrating only a tiny fraction of the dead, only the military participants, and only those in one military. Statistically, the dead in the coming apocalypse will also be mostly civilians, but we're no longer honoring the dead we're straightforwardly encouraging the participants among the living.

It's also always been a problem that the military dead have been mostly low-ranking people compelled to kill and die or face prison, people mostly drafted by poverty and ignorance, whereas we couldn't properly memorialize those most responsible while they were themselves playing golf. In the revamped Memorial Day this problem vanishes. We can prioritize as appropriate, perhaps even with some major ceremonies in honor of Bitutinensky (Biden, Putin, and Zelensky) credit where due!

No reason not to also finally, at long last, memorialize the weapons company CEOs after all, they are going to die with everyone else, just in nicer clothes.

No reason, also, not to put this thing into the selfish first-person and ask everyone to memorialize themselves in the name of Lockheed Martin. We who are about to die, salute you!

But the major advantage of a future-crime Memorial Day is that we can memorialize more than just people who are about to die. We can memorialize dolphins, roses, mice, butterflies, forests, and coral reefs. We can memorialize childhood and marriage and sports and dancing. We can memorialize music and kisses and breakfast on the beach. We can memorialize every goddamned thing we can think of. That's the size of this idea, folks. Go big or go home. This Memorial Day needs to be the best one ever!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 