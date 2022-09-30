 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

A Few Favourite Things

By Irene Fowler
"Cream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels

Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles

Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings

These are a few of my favorite things."

Rodgers & Hammerstein

(Image by Reynardo from flickr)   Details   DMCA

A Few Favourite Things

Goldfish
Goldfish
(Image by Pixabay: peter67)   Details   DMCA

Giddy kids on playground swings

Colourful balloons fastened to wiggly strings

Iridescent, magnetic, butterfly wings

Birds of paradise shape-shifting

A few of my favourite things.

**

Flitting goldfish amid lilies in ponds

Fan-shaped royal palm tree fronds

Sunflower fields drenched in rainbow-sky showers

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 

Blair Gelbond

Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds

The Beatles

youtube.com/watch?v=naoknj1ebqI

Picture yourself in a boat on a river
With tangerine trees and marmalade skies
Somebody calls you, you answer quite slowly
A girl with kaleidoscope eyes

Cellophane flowers of yellow and green
Towering over your head
Look for the girl with the sun in her eyes
And she's gone

Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds, ahh

Follow her down to a bridge by a fountain
Where rocking horse people eat marshmallow pies
Everyone smiles as you drift past the flowers
That grow so incredibly high

Newspaper taxis appear on the shore
Waiting to take you away
Climb in the back with your head in the clouds
And you're gone

Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds, ahh

Picture yourself on a train in a station
With plasticine porters with looking glass ties
Suddenly someone is there at the turnstile
The girl with kaleidoscope eyes

Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds, ahh

Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds, ahh

Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Lucy in the sky-

Submitted on Friday, Sep 30, 2022 at 10:46:40 AM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

youtube.com/ watch?v= BGLGzRXY5Bw

REVOLUTION

The Beatles

Aah

You say you want a revolution
Well, you know
We all want to change the world

You tell me that it's evolution
Well, you know
We all want to change the world
But when you talk about destruction
Don't you know that you can count me out

Don't you know it's gonna be
Alright
Alright
Alright

You say you got a real solution
Well, you know
We'd all love to see the plan
You ask me for a contribution
Well, you know
We're all doing what we can
But if you want money for people with minds that hate
All I can tell you is, brother, you have to wait

Don't you know it's gonna be
Alright
Alright
Alright
Al

You say you'll change the Constitution
Well, you know
We all want to change your head
You tell me it's the institution
Well, you know
You'd better free your mind instead
But if you go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao
You ain't going to make it with anyone anyhow

Don't you know know it's gonna be
Alright
Alright
Alright

Alright, alright
Alright, alright
Alright, alright

Alright, alright

Submitted on Friday, Sep 30, 2022 at 10:53:45 AM

Author 0
