Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles
Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings
These are a few of my favorite things."
Rodgers & Hammerstein
flourish2
(Image by Reynardo from flickr) Details DMCA
A Few Favourite Things
Goldfish
(Image by Pixabay: peter67) Details DMCA
Giddy kids on playground swings
Colourful balloons fastened to wiggly strings
Iridescent, magnetic, butterfly wings
Birds of paradise shape-shifting
A few of my favourite things.
**
Flitting goldfish amid lilies in ponds
Fan-shaped royal palm tree fronds
Sunflower fields drenched in rainbow-sky showers
