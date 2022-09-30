Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings These are a few of my favorite things." Rodgers & Hammerstein

A Few Favourite Things

Goldfish

Giddy kids on playground swings Colourful balloons fastened to wiggly strings Iridescent, magnetic, butterfly wings Birds of paradise shape-shifting A few of my favourite things. ** Flitting goldfish amid lilies in ponds Fan-shaped royal palm tree fronds Sunflower fields drenched in rainbow-sky showers Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)



