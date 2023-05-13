A. E. Orobator, S.J., on Vatican II in Africa (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 13, 2023: My favorite scholar is the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955). I have written about Ong's works in my somewhat lengthy OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020):

In addition, I have written about Ong's work in connection with Pope Francis' post-synodal apostolic exhortation Querida Amazonia (Beloved Amazon) that he issued on February 12, 2020, in my 4,000-word review essay "Pope Francis' 2020 Apostolic Exhortation, and Walter J. Ong's Thought" that is available online through the University of Minnesota's digital conservancy:

http://hdl.handle.net/11299/211640

In any event, Father Ong was a cradle Catholic who grew up and was ordained a Jesuit priest and complete his massively researched doctoral dissertation at Harvard University about the history of the verbal arts of logic and rhetoric and the emergence of print culture in Europe and America after the emergence of the Gutenberg printing press in the mid-1450s, before the highly publicized Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) in the Roman Catholic Church. In the spring semester of 1964, Father Ong delivered the prestigious Terry Lectures at Yale University - an honor rarely bestowed on a Roman Catholic priest. Ong's expanded lectures were subsequently published as his seminal 1967 book The Presence of the Word: Some Prolegomena for Cultural and History (Yale University Press).

In it, Ong discusses the Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe's 1960 novel No Longer at Ease. Ong says, "In his sensitive novel No Longer at Ease, concerned with the acculturation of his native Nigeria, Chinua Achebe cogently portrays (pp. 126-127) the awesome impression which knowledge of writing has made of a thoughtful elderly man, who is fascinated by its order and stability and rather given to explaining this order and stability to illiterate kinsmen. He urges them to meditate on Pilate's words (which he quotes in oral fashion, that is thematically, not verbatim, suppressing Pilate's 'I'): 'What is written is written.' The same man is even more impressed by print. He never destroys a piece of printed paper, but in boxes and the corners of his room saves every bit of it he can find. Order so assured as that of printed words deserves to be preserved, whatever the words may say. It appears reasonable that such experience of this spectacularly ordered environment for thought, free from interference, simply there, unattended and unsupervised by any discernible person, would open to the overstrained psyche the new possibility of withdrawal into a world away from the tribe, a private world of delusional systemization - an escape not into violence or tribal magic, but into the interior of one's own consciousness, rendered schizoid but once and for all consistent with itself" (pp. 136-137).

Chinua Achebe's 1960 novel No Longer at Ease is a kind of sequel to his 1958 novel Things Fall Apart. For further information about it, see the 2009 Norton Critical Edition Things Fall Apart: Authoritative Text, Contexts, and Criticism, edited by Francis Abiola Irele.

Briefly, in terms of Ong's major categories of thought, much of Africa would be characterized as representing a residual form of primary oral culture - that is, a culture in which phonetic alphabetic literacy has not made deep inroads. The colonial power of the British Empire would embody the print culture that emerged in Western culture after the Gutenberg printing press emerged in the mid-1450s.

In any event, in 1969, Ong published his seminal article "World as View and World as Event" in the prestigious American Anthropologist, volume 71, number 4 (1969): pp. 634-647. It is reprinted in volume three of Ong's Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Scholars Press, 1995, pp. 69-90).

Drawing on Ong's 1967 seminal book and his 1969 seminal article, the late American anthropologist David M. Smith (1944-2022) of the University of Minnesota Duluth published "World as Event: Aspects of Chipewyan Ontology" as Chapter 6 is the book Circumpolar Animism and Shamanism, edited by Takako Yamada and Takashi Irimoto (Hokkaido University Press, 1997, pp. 67-91). It is reprinted, slightly revised, in the book Of Ong and Media Ecology, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2012, pp. 117-141).

I have discussed Ong's 1969 seminal article in my article "Walter Ong and Harold Bloom can help us understand the Hebrew Bible" in the journal Explorations in Media Ecology, volume 11, numbers 3&4 (2012): pp. 255-272.

Subsequently, in April and May of 1974, Ong served as Lincoln Lecturer, by invitation of the U.S. Board of Foreign Scholarship. He lectures in Central and West Africa (in Cameroun, Zaire, and Senegal in French) and in Nigeria in English. After his lecture tour, he wrote "Mass in Ewondo" (1974); "African Talking Drums and Oral Noetics" (1977); "Truth in Conrad's Darkness" (1977).

"Mass in Ewondo" was published in the Jesuit-sponsored journal America, volume 131, number 8 (September 28, 1974): pp. 148-151. It is reprinted in volume four of Ong's Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Scholars Press, 1999, pp. 103-110).

"African Talking Drums and Oral Noetics" was published in New Literary History: A Journal of theory and Interpretation, volume 8, number 3 (Spring 1977): pp. 411-429. Reprinted, slightly revised, in Ong's Interfaces of the Word: Studies in the Evolution of Consciousness and Culture (Cornell University Press, 1977, pp. 92-120).

