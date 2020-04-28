A Disaster for You and Me; a Bonanza for the 1%

Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.

Tens of millions of Americans are out of work, and millions of small businesses are without revenue. Some of them will never recover.

Meanwhile, America's billionaires have added handsomely to their wealth in the last month.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/ money/markets/american- billionaires-have-gotten-280- billion-richer...

Did you expect that the CARES bill would benefit the working people who have been hurt most by the lockdowns? Fat chance. 90% of the money goes to large corporations, with banks and defense contractors on top of the list. And

Over 43,000 US millionaires will get 'stimulus' averaging $1.6 million each

April 16, 2020, New York Post

https://nypost.com/2020/04/16/ 43k-us-millionaires-will-get- stimulus-averaging...

And the good news? Traffic fatalities are down by 2/3.

https://www.sfgate.com/ bayarea/article/Sheltering-in- place-had-one-positive-1- billion...

Thanks to Fred Burks at PEERService.org for these headlines.