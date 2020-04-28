A Disaster for You and Me; a Bonanza for the 1%

Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.
Tens of millions of Americans are out of work, and millions of small businesses are without revenue. Some of them will never recover.
Meanwhile, America's billionaires have added handsomely to their wealth in the last month.American billionaires have gotten $280 billion richer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
April 22, 2020, MSN News
https://www.msn.com/en-us/
Did you expect that the CARES bill would benefit the working people who have been hurt most by the lockdowns? Fat chance. 90% of the money goes to large corporations, with banks and defense contractors on top of the list. And
Over 43,000 US millionaires will get 'stimulus' averaging $1.6 million each
April 16, 2020, New York Post
https://nypost.com/2020/04/16/
And the good news? Traffic fatalities are down by 2/3.Sheltering in place had one positive $1 billion side-effect for California
April 17, 2020, San Francisco Chronicle (San Francisco's leading newspaper)
https://www.sfgate.com/
Thanks to Fred Burks at PEERService.org for these headlines.