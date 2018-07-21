A David versus Goliath story

- Advertisement -

I have July 21st circled on my calendar almost as many times as my wedding anniversary and my grandkids' birthdays.



That's because today marks the 8th anniversary of President Obama signing the Dodd-Frank Act -- the Wall Street reform legislation that created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).



I'll always look back on that day with a big smile on my face. It was a huge, hard-fought victory for working people all across this country.



The CFPB started as an idea that I wrote about as a law professor in a 2007 academic journal about toasters. Yes, toasters.





The CFPB has handled more than one million consumer complaints, helping countless people resolve issues with their banks, mortgage, and credit card companies.



The Bureau transformed the market for financial services by placing new rules on mortgages, credit cards, checking accounts, prepaid cards, and payday loans to clean up some of the most predatory practices and knock bad actors out of the industry altogether.



And in the seven years since it's been created, this little agency has forced big financial institutions to return $12 billion directly to people who were cheated.

But from the day it opened its doors, the agency has been under attack. And in the years since then, the banking industry, their lobbyists, and their Republican friends in Congress have tried to kill, delay, and defang the agency -- again and again.



The CFPB's acting director, Republican Mick Mulvaney, called the CFPB a "sick, sad joke." He has taken steps to gut the agency from the inside, like dismantling the key office dedicated to protecting student borrowers from predatory student loan companies. Now, Donald Trump wants to name Mick Mulvaney's protege' at the OMB as the agency's permanent director.



And on top of all that, Donald Trump has named a new Supreme Court nominee who has argued that the CFPB is unconstitutional.



We're not going to let the big banks and their Republican friends destroy the CFPB and everything it stands for. We're not going to let the economy continue to only work for the rich and powerful. We're not going to give in to the banks that are still too big to fail -- and let them put the whole American economy at risk again.





