Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Dark Prince Has Trump's Ear on the War in Afghanistan

By       Message Michael Galli     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


(Image by Author)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Remember fundamentalist Erik Prince, billionaire founder of the "Christian supremacist neo-Crusader militia" called Blackwater? The George W. Bush administration employed this private army after 9/11 to help carry out its "global war on terror." Known for operating secretly outside the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Blackwater's tenure in the Middle East was one of indiscriminate civilian murder. Firing weapons into crowed boulevards from moving vehicles was their modus operandi. Death from above was also on their macabre menu of atrocities. In 2007, Blackwater mercenaries massacred 14 Iraqis and maimed 20 others in Baghdad with the help of one of their private fleet of helicopters. A congressional report detailing Blackwater's operations found that its soldiers fired their weapons first over 80% of the time. Bad press forced Prince to change the name of Blackwater to Xe in 2009, and he sold the "army for hire" in 2010.

In an effort to escape legal scrutiny (two former Blackwater employees filed sworn statements in federal court implicating Prince in the murder of multiple Blackwater employees), yet still continue in the mercenary business, Prince traveled to the United Arab Emirates to help build an "800-member battalion of foreign troops" for the oil-rich dictatorship. On setting-up shop in the U.A.E., Prince stated that "left-wing activists, Democratic politicians, and lawsuits had destroyed" Blackwater in the U.S., and working out of the U.A.E. makes it "harder for the jackals to get my money."

From his new base of operations in Dubai, Prince helped build a mercenary army in Somalia and attempted to set up a mercenary force in Libya. In 2014, he partnered with the Chinese to form Frontier Services Group, a Hong Kong-based company that provides "integrated security, logistics and insurance services for clients operating in frontier markets." While serving as FSB's CEO, Prince continued to peddle mercenary ventures around the globe, and in 2016 he came under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for money laundering to finance them. A close associate of Prince describes him as FSB's "rogue CEO" who still "wants to be a real no-sh*t mercenary," and James Poulos, columnist at the Daily Beast, published an article in Forbes magazine describing Prince's FSB adventures as a "U.S.-created monster."

Prince, a close associate of both Vice President Mike Pence and Trump confidant Steve Bannon, served as an adviser on "defense and intelligence matters" to team Trump during the campaign, and was with the President and his family in Trump Tower on election night. His sister, Betsy DeVos, is Trump's Secretary of Education. On May 31, Prince published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calling on President Trump to privatize military operations in Afghanistan and "consolidate authority" in the country "with one person: an American viceroy who would lead all U.S. government and coalition efforts--including command, budget, policy, promotion and contracting--and report directly to the president." Prince has likened the current U.S. effort in Afghanistan to "trying to mow the lawn with a Porsche--it's way too expensive." Not only would mercenaries be cheaper, it's argued, but they would lead to less media scrutiny as no more U.S. soldiers would be returning home in body bags; the dead would merely be "company employees."

Steve Bannon reported that Trump liked Prince's article. He and Jared Kushner went on to recruit Prince to help devise an "out of the box" strategy to "corporatize" America's longest running war and turn it into a private, for profit, venture. While Bannon met with Secretary of Defense General Mattis to sell the plan, Prince personally briefed National Security advisor General McMaster. So far, both men have voiced skepticism, but one would be foolish to second-guess the mind of the man that the generals answer to.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Michael Galli is the Dean of Students at Rivendell Academy, a small 7-12 interstate public school on the New Hampshire / Vermont border, where he teaches classes on media and U.S. foreign policy.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

I Went to a Parade and Lived to Tell About It

Trump Team Bids to Delegitimize the Press

A True Otto Warmbier Story

No Gold Star for Abdullah Issa's Family

If Blair is a War Criminal, What Does that Make Bush?

Gershman, NED, and the Ukraine

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 