A Cultural Shift to Meet the Coronavirus Challenge

A crisis is an opportunity. The Coronavirus pandemic offers us an opportunity to start almost from scratch. Let us try to meet this challenge.



Concordian economics

Historical Origins of Current Economic Crisis

Undoubtedly, the current crisis is a crisis of both Capitalism and Socialism. Neither form of organization of society has been capable of solving our major social, economic, and political problems. The most acute problem is the persistence of poverty amidst plenty - a problem made more acute by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Our current crisis is nothing new. We have been living with it for the last four to five hundred years. It actually started with John Locke's decision to abandon the Aristotelian/Aquinian project of economic justice in favor of a policy that exalts the justice of property rights.

Not for naught, John Locke is recognized as the intellectual father of Individualism and Capitalism.

Did John Locke ever suspect of the potential retort: Do you want to talk of the justice of property rights? Let me tell you of the injustice of property rights. That is what Karl Marx and the Socialists did.

Karl Marx and the Socialists, of course, are widely recognized as intellectual fathers and mothers of Collectivism and Socialism/Communism.

There is where the discourse still stands today.

The Curse of Property Rights

Being related to existing property, property limited in amount at any given time, property rights have become a curse. Everyone wants them; indeed, everyone wants more of them. It is this inevitable social dynamic that leads to an avalanche of profound, but largely disguised errors. Essentially, it leads to the combined abyss of scarcity and poverty.

