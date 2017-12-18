Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   8 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Crowdfunding Proposal: UFOs Deserve Better and More Public Investigation

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Touching 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/18/17

Author 76576


Screen shot from a video released by US Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, showing an encounter between a US Navy F/A-18 and an Unidentified Flying Object [public domain].
(Image by US Department of Defense)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Between 2007 and 2012, the New York Times reports, a secret US Department of Defense program received $22 million to investigate reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Although it no longer receives dedicated funding, the program apparently continues as a part-time effort pursued by personnel with other duties.

Among the public, opinion on UFOs runs the gamut from belief that the whole idea is a product of fevered imaginations to conviction that Earth is frequently visited by extraterrestrial beings possessed of technologies beyond our ken. But all along that spectrum there remain good reasons to investigate UFOs.

Unknown objects in traveled airspace represent a potential danger to commercial airline traffic. Finding out what they are makes sense. If they're harmless mirages, methods of screening them out can be developed. If they're dangerous physical phenomena -- natural or artificial in origin -- better ways of detecting and responding to them are called for.

The defense and security implications of advanced aircraft flying with impunity through a state's claimed airspace under the control of an unknown intelligence are obvious. Should that turn out to be the case, it seems to me that information on the phenomenon should be shared among states. If there's a threat, it is presumably to Earth itself, not only to a particular government. And even if not, the interests of science and of humankind in those facts do not stop at national borders.

- Advertisement -

The nature of the UFO phenomenon is such that investigations of it shouldn't be entrusted to any single government, or for that matter to government at all.

On the other hand, most current private sector investigations seem at first blush to labor under heavy confirmation bias. That is, those who are interested in investigating UFOs either want or don't want them to be alien spacecraft and therefore find reasons to conclude that that's what they are or aren't.

It seems to me that UFO research is the perfect endeavor for a respected university to get into using "crowdfunding" -- asking the general public to contribute, then spending the money to hire qualified researchers from applicable fields (meteorology, aerospace engineering, etc.) who evince no agendas beyond dogged pursuit of the truth, and putting them to work.

- Advertisement -

It seems eminently doable. Wikipedia's list of top crowdfunded projects by amount raised lists 15 which have knocked down more than the $22 million put into the Pentagon's hands by Congress.

The extent of governments' involvement in such crowdfunded research should be limited to legal requirements that information generated by those governments be made available to the researchers, along with any security clearances required to examine it.

The truth, as The X-Files TV series told us, is out there. Isn't it about time we went and found it?

 

- Advertisement -

Touching 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 19 fans, 15 articles, 3150 quicklinks, 5236 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The NY Timeshas a very interesting report on what is happening to the uFO project, and reveals what pilots have seen.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:31:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 242 articles, 345 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content
Your link is to an article on mass rape of the Rohingya in Myanmar. The NYT article you refer to is linked from the first paragraph of the my piece, though.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:22:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 19 fans, 15 articles, 3150 quicklinks, 5236 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content
Sorry about that... that link was fo ray granddaughter who told me that I am wrong and there are no men who are monsters. Sh tis 13.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 9:41:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 6 fans, 293 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Richard Dolan ufologist, Citizen Hearing on Disclosure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iROkeC3lmVA

His website. https://www.richarddolanpress.com/

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 1:12:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 7 fans, 955 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

...I kinda agree with everything here...I have certainly interested myself in this a long time...I used to hunger for the truth about this and still do, but...I have also developed understanding for possible arguments against public recognition on grounds that...the consequences would be impossible to predict and may have calamitous and ultimately uncontrollable effects. Precisely everything would change...

But more and more serious and verifiably experienced individuals of great apparent integrity are providing testimony to stunning and utterly earth shattering revelations, that it's truly hard to dismiss it all....

That the universe is full of life is beyond doubt to me...have any of these life forms found reason to come here...? -- ...that's the question. -- A tangentially related phenomenon is the crop field formations that occur all over the world but seem concentrated to southern Britain...yes, there are hoaxsters, but...all of them...?

No...even the hoaxsters have admitted being inspired by "the real thing"

Some of the designs are truly stunning....there is so much to explore...isn't here.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 2:25:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 40 fans, 196 articles, 296 quicklinks, 547 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The NYTimes article is carefully worded and implies much more than it says. Note the reference to several buildings in Las Vegas that are being used to warehouse recovered materials from UFOs. This suggests that there are large pieces, or whole spacecraft that are in possession of the US military. Did they crash? Or, more likely, has our military shot down UFOs?


Another big hint: that France, Belgium, Russia and China have major research programs on UFOs that are not as secretive as the US program.


Third, there's hint of a major internal disagreement about whether to keep all this secret or to de-classify the whole program.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 3:02:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 40 fans, 196 articles, 296 quicklinks, 547 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I have a feeling this isn't about funding so much as credibility. A lot of the information is already out there, but there has been so much bullying and ridicule of anyone who believes in UFOs that most people have a high barrier of skepticism. As John E Mack said, "Your mind is made up, isn't it? If a flying saucer landed tomorrow on the Boston Common and every TV station in the country featured videos of aliens coming out to shake hands with people, you still wouldn't believe it."

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 3:04:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 242 articles, 345 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content
Yes, a lot of people do have their minds made up one way or another. But I'm hoping that there are enough people out there, especially scientists, who are interested in learning the truth regardless of what that truth turns out to be, to crowdfund and implement a truly "public," rather than government, research program that focuses resolutely on discovering the truth rather than on promoting a pre-conceived notion. I can dream, can't I ;-)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 3:18:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 