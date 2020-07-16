A Country Without an Honest Media Is Lost

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

For some time I have reported to you that -- in place of a media, a media that our founding fathers relied on to protect our society, the United States has a propaganda ministry whose sole purpose is to destroy our society.

I learned of New York Times editor Bari Weiss' resignation letter to A. G. Sulzberger from a relative and from friends who called to ask if I wrote the letter as it sounds so much like me.

No, of course I did not write the letter. This is an extraordinary letter written by a journalist of real principle and integrity who realized that such highly valuable journalistic traits were no longer welcome at the New York Times. Bari Weiss' letter is better than anything I could have written. She lived the experience. I could only infer it.

As a former Wall Street Journal associate editor and columnist, as Business Week's first and for some years only outside columnist in its history, as columnist for Scripps Howard newspapers, for Creators Syndicate in Los Angeles, as a regular contributor to the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, the San Diego Union, and a number of other once prominent newspapers, and as a regular guest on the TV networks, I am no longer permitted on any of these media platforms today.

The reason is that truth does not correspond to their message.

This is what Bari Weiss found to be the case at the New York Times: "a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: truth isn't a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else."

I don't need to go on about this. Here is her letter: