A Cosmology I Can Live With

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



At the end of the known fractal universe, time

is laid to waste and our bonds are removed;

we become the free radicals we longed

to be, but now absorbed and unassigned,

interpenetrating cosmic switches

of possibility, stem paradigms

waiting to be recovered and resolved

in the blast furnace of 'First Causation'.

I'm tired of dreaming of roses in bloom

that end in a primal scream of color,

and of hearing church bells weeping the loss

of our spent culture. We go on, unmoved.

Time is hopeless, and one day we'll be one

phenomenological fusing sun.