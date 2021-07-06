

Marc Estrin with John Hawkins

A Conversational Flow with Cellist Marc Estrin: Part 1

by John Kendall Hawkins

"The activity of art is based on the capacity of people to be infected by the feelings of others." - Tolstoy, What is Art?

Marc Estrin is a throwback to a much more vibrant time in America. The mid-Sixties through the mid-Seventies. A time of fledgling communes, artists colonies, real journalism, eclecticism, genuine left-leaning social consciousness, Abbie Hoffman and street theatre, and revolutions -- for the hell of it. Paul Krassner-like Realism. These days, Estrin's a socialist fomenter, a writer, a late-blooming novelist, and always - a cellist. His Fomite website tells the visitor, "I write novels that are both funny and serious at the same time, novels about things that threaten our human worlds." He's confident and erudite, and his use of "worlds" suggests a commitment to pluralism, which is refreshing at a time when we are seemingly devolving as a civilization.

He's written many books. Some with decidedly odd titles. Get a load of these:

Recreation; some notes on what's what and what you might be able to do about what's what; Kafka's Roach: the Life and Times of Gregor Samsa; The Prison Notebooks of Alan Krieger (Terrorist); When the Gods Come Home to Roost; The Good Doctor Guillotin; The Annotated Nose; Golem Song; The Education of Arnold Hitler; and, his most popular book, Insect Dreams, the Half Life of Gregor Samsa.

I'm especially amused by Estrin's follow-up to Kafka's Metamorphosis, seeing him engaging in political activism (shhh, buy the book, you'll find no spoilers here).

One of Marc's own "alternative" self-descriptions about who he is comes from his blog site:

Marc Estrin's world line approximates a cross between a fungal mycelium and a Rube Goldberg device. Biologist, theater director, EMT, Unitarian minister, physician assistant, puppeteer, political activist, college professor, cellist and conductor, he is baffling, even unto himself.

He won't be pinned down. Many stages, many rivers to cross, many crosses to bear, until we come to a land... And the octogenarian from Burlington, Vermont has wisdom and eclecticism coming out his ears, like "Noah's great rainbow," to quote the Bard from Duluth.

