 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

A Conversational Flow with Cellist Marc Estrin: Part Two

By       (Page 1 of 14 pages)   No comments, In Series: Interviews
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

Giulini Mahler BPO
Giulini Mahler BPO
(Image by giu205 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

A Conversational Flow with Cellist Marc Estrin: Part Two

by John Kendall Hawkins

"The activity of art is based on the capacity of people to be infected by the feelings of others."

- Tolstoy, What is Art?

Texting Lad
Texting Lad
(Image by the_donald_fotos)   Details   DMCA

THE GOLDEN AGE OF WRITING

John Hawkins:

Well, that's one of the most amazing ironies I think, of our times, is that there's never been more writers. Everybody's clickety clacking on social media or texting on their little mobiles. And yet few seem to be reading.

Marc Estrin:

They're reading at the level that they're writing. The Twitter level guy or. Right. A couple of years ago, the chair of the writing department of one of the universities around here said this is the golden age of writing. Never before have so many people been writing. And that is patently ridiculous, because writing what? We're creating, you know, high level literature for a culture that is losing interest in high level literature.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Interviews"

A Conversational Flow with Cellist Marc Estrin: Part 1 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/06/2021
Interview with a Professor of Journalism: What Have We Here? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/17/2021
Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/27/2021
View All 5 Articles in "Interviews"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Dylan at 80: A Sonnet of Appreciation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 