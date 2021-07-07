A Conversational Flow with Cellist Marc Estrin: Part Two

by John Kendall Hawkins

"The activity of art is based on the capacity of people to be infected by the feelings of others." - Tolstoy, What is Art?



Texting Lad

THE GOLDEN AGE OF WRITING

John Hawkins:

Well, that's one of the most amazing ironies I think, of our times, is that there's never been more writers. Everybody's clickety clacking on social media or texting on their little mobiles. And yet few seem to be reading.

Marc Estrin:

They're reading at the level that they're writing. The Twitter level guy or. Right. A couple of years ago, the chair of the writing department of one of the universities around here said this is the golden age of writing. Never before have so many people been writing. And that is patently ridiculous, because writing what? We're creating, you know, high level literature for a culture that is losing interest in high level literature.

