A Commoner for U.S. Congress in Commoner Ohio

(Originally posted on the author's website)

I'm not really party aligned politically. Not when it comes to the major two.

I'm more of a policy voter. I vote for ideas, integrity, and how one treats the less fortunate.

Rob Portman's seat will be vacated, one of two seats in the U.S. Congress, representing Ohio. In the upcoming primaries, there are several candidates to choose from.

The two that champion made-up conspiracy theories are out of the question. We've "seen that film" and it's not ending well. We need honesty in Congress, at least how much can obtain. The others seem to be generic copy-pastes of each other, only a couple actually speaking to the heart of the matter: the needs of the citizens.

There is one that stands out: MORGAN HARPER.


(Image by MorganHarper.org)   Details   DMCA

As an orphan in poverty, she was nurtured by a loving family who called her their own. With obstacles and struggle, she found herself to have graduated from university with a law degree. She is now leaving her profession to focus on Ohio citizens (all of them). She wants to take on The Establishment.

Morgan Harper has never forgotten where she came from. Many people wanted Trump or Bernie to become President because they're on hard times. They're feeling neglected. They are an unplanned emergency away from bankruptcy. Furthermore, they're feeling left out by the same old self-seeking, career politicians.

Knowing what I know about Morgan Harper, she actually cares about the people. She won't talk from a stage with buzzwords and catchphrases, but she will actually sit down and talk with you about your troubles; she will brainstorm solutions to the issues that concern 99% of us.

Her platform represents her heart: jobs, education, poverty, childcare, racism, the pandemic, health care, and the list goes on. She wants to not just help a select few, but ALL of us in Ohio. The rich will be just fine in these days. It's us commoners that need someone speaking for us-someone like Morgan Harper.

I'm not a dues-paying member of the Ohio Republican nor the Ohio Democratic parties, but Morgan Harper has my vote in May. To me, it doesn't matter what affiliation she's flying under at the moment. I believe in her because she believes in us, the working class.

For more information on Morgan Harper:
https://www.morganharper.org

 

Steve Dustcircle spent thirteen years in and out of the ministry, having left Christianity for secular humanism. Originally from Chicago, he now resides in Columbus, OH with his frugal-life blogger wife Cynthia, and they have a cat, a turtle, (more...)
 

