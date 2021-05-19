A Comeuppance for January 6th

JANUARY 6th COMEUPPANCE

Comeuppance is defined as a deserved punishment.

A consequence for wrongdoing.

The insurrection on January 6th was a wrongdoing. The perpetrators should be held accountable. They must suffer a comeuppance.

For that to happen there needs to be a top-to-bottom investigation to find out who ordered and committed that atrocity.

On January 6, the entire world watched in disbelief as Ex-President Trump demanded thousands of his followers to stop the election results from being certified. He told them to stop Congress from doing their duty.

Happy to comply with that call to action, the chanting mob, holding Trump signs and carrying Confederate flags, violently broke down the doors and windows of the Capital Building, our nation's crown jewel. Five people died. Millions of dollars in damage was done.

This despicable act of insurrection was brought to us by the perpetuation of The Big Lie. Trump lost by millions of votes in the most secure election in history. But he wasn't going quietly into the night. So, true to form, he lied. He said the election was stolen. Zero proof... just take his word.

The Big Lie aka The Big Bamboozle scheme, embraced by Trumpies, is now supported by many of our politicians.

These are the same elected officials, who when the insurrection happened, openly admitted it was a bridge too far. Now, commanded to back off, they want us to believe it didn't take place. We shouldn't believe our what our own eyes saw.

Pish-posh, no big deal they now claim. No need for an investigation because there was no insurrection. It was like any other peaceful visit by tourists. Really?

For those of us who are not victims of 'induced amnesia', we would like to know 'WHO' exactly gave the orders that day? Who else was complicit?

Anyone promoting Bamboozle-ism needs a big dose of Comeuppance.

To find out the truth there has to be an Insurrection Inquiry Commission. Many of our Representatives have said they won't vote for one.

