A Clear and Present Danger, climate change well under way

Arctic Sea-Ice is dying, with maximum thickness - 2 meters. Stuck jet-stream ridges with massive long-lived heat domes are cooking people, ecosystems, and crops, and creating unprecedented wildfires north of the Arctic Circle, with ash darkening ice and snow causing further rises in Arctic temperatures. Arctic monsoons with torrential rains are becoming a new phenomena.--Dr. Paul Beckwith

Paul Beckwith explains the clear and present danger of climate change. It's happening now and Earth is in great danger. Anyone following this situation via bona fide, truth-telling climatologists is well aware of this.

People are already dying, emigrating, and suffering greatly. Crops are already being hit, fires are breaking out worldwide, and there appear to be no solutions for this massive and long ignored problem.

Dr. Beckwith explains many details clearly (some points you may have to play a second time or two, but the basic issues are easy to grasp). In this 15 minute video (PB tries to keep all his videos to this length), Paul gives concrete ideas for folks who are desperate for cooling down.

He gives us a newly coined term, "Arctic Monsoons," which are well explained here. He looks at suicide increases evidently caused by climate change. He benignly criticizes some popular media write-ups, that explain extreme weather events without any reference to climate change. Kudos for this brilliant man, who should have a far larger following, as in a few billion humans.