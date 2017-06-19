Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Charter School Violates Its Student's Privacy to Shame Parents Into Volunteering

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 6/19/17

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

"When work is required, it's not voluntary. It's wrong and unlawful to punish a child for what his or her parents can't or won't do."

- Hilary Hammell, Public Advocates attorney

In return for their receipt of public funding, charter organizations are not allowed to charge parents and guardians any type of fees for their students to attend these schools. This includes forcing them to fulfill a minimum quota of "volunteer" hours. As stated by the California Charter School Association (CCSA): "it is not legal nor appropriate for a student to be excluded from a charter school or a school activity because a parent did not volunteer or make a financial contribution to their school." Still, a 2014 report by Public Advocates "found that 168, or almost one-third of the 555 charter schools [they] surveyed, explicitly require unpaid parent or family 'service hours.'" Included in the report's examples were two charters authorized by the LAUSD.


(Image by Alliance Charter Schools)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The prohibitions on requiring work hours do not stop charters from doing what they can to encourage parents to volunteer. For example, Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High School tells parents and guardians in its Parent/Student Handbook that they "are encouraged to complete 40 hours of parent volunteer service...each year." However, its full compliance with the law is called into question by the fact that it is tracking the hours that each parent serves. In what appears to be an act of public shaming, these "Parent Volunteer Hours" reports are periodically posted on the Alliance's website.

The fact that Alliance publishes these reports in a public manner and that they include the names of each of their students also calls into question their compliance with "The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)...a Federal law that protects the privacy of student education records." This law requires schools to "have written permission from the parent or eligible student in order to release any information from a student's education record." There are exceptions to this law such as sharing this information with "school officials with legitimate educational interest". However, it is not clear how shaming a parent for not volunteering would fit into any of these categories.

The Alliance website is "easily readable" and publically available. It is "hiding in plain sight", yet the LAUSD's Charter School Division has either been unable to see it or has chosen to ignore it. It provides another example of how the Charter School Division fails at their mission of providing oversight for the public funds that charters receive.

"We look at their websites, not only at that time but in their oversight."

Our oversight is "proactive and responsive."

- Jose Cole-Gutie'rrez, LAUSD Charter School Division

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. He was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.changethelausd.com/

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Conman-In-Chief and His Unshakable Fans

Moving Past 100 Days: The Lies Continue

The First 100 Days: Trump Builds His Wall

The Buck Stops Where?

Who Harvested the Conservative Brain?

Outfoxed

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 19 fans, 14 articles, 2830 quicklinks, 4300 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The outrageous fraud committed by Charter schools across the nation can be found when you put CHARTER FRAUD in the search filed at the Diane Ravitch blogCharter school fraud | Search Results | Diane Ravitch's blog


LA is a swamp; I followed it for a decade on Perdaily.com

Lenny Isenberg in LAUSD,put his foot in it, when he blew the whistle onthe social promotion that ensured that ethnic minorities in LA would graduate with second grade skills. Then he exposed the use of fabricated charges ...this before Bush gave us the tests (VAM) to prove teachers were incompetent, and rid the PUBLIC EDUCATION of the voice of the GENUINE PROFESSIONALS.

Of course, this PLOY only works when the union looks the other way and colludes to end collective bargaining rights,

and the media sells the lie!

Now, the corruption is so ingrained ,that even minority administrators are selling the kids out.

It is ALL about money, and the metaphor for the process around the nationLAUSD'S TREACHEROUS ROAD FROM REED TO VERGARA- IT'S NEVER BEEN ABOUT STUDENTS, JUST MONEY -

and now withBetsy DeVos, the charter schools are gonna rape the taxpayer with the approval the US government.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 3:36:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 19 fans, 14 articles, 2830 quicklinks, 4300 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Do you want to know where YOUR state stands in the race to privatize public money for private schools?

Alternet has an excellent summary of the Network for Public Education report on school privatization.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 3:37:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 