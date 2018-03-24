- Advertisement -



How long must

I stand

under the

ponderous

aqueduct

that your

mind

conjures

from

fear

Drowning

in the

constant

drip of

I can't love you

You are different

You don't stand

where I stand

We are

Right

We are

Right

We are

Right

The Poet retrieved the morning paper from the Pet. He remarked to his wife, "I think slobber has something to do with love."

His wife suggested eggs.

The Poet opened the paper.

He overturned the breakfast table in his haste to exit.

His wife called after him.

She was not aware that he had already written her with him.

The pet, all these years feigning ignorance, read the headline, "They Are Right!"

Grabbing the Poet's pencil the Pet wrote himself into the poem.

The three of them spent their days in a ski boat named, "Us."

The marina had singing waiters.

The Poet's Wife suggested eggs.

The Singing Waiter agreed.

Something carefully written on a bingo card and pinned to to the wall of an American Legion Hall in deep West Texas, attributed to Franklin Cincinnatus.