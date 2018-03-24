Power of Story Send a Tweet        
A Boat Called "Us"

BINGO
How long must
I stand
under the
ponderous
aqueduct
that your
mind
conjures
from
fear
Drowning
in the
constant
drip of
I can't love you
You are different
You don't stand
where I stand
We are
Right
We are
Right
We are
Right

The Poet retrieved the morning paper from the Pet. He remarked to his wife, "I think slobber has something to do with love."
His wife suggested eggs.
The Poet opened the paper.
He overturned the breakfast table in his haste to exit.
His wife called after him.
She was not aware that he had already written her with him.
The pet, all these years feigning ignorance, read the headline, "They Are Right!"
Grabbing the Poet's pencil the Pet wrote himself into the poem.
The three of them spent their days in a ski boat named, "Us."
The marina had singing waiters.
The Poet's Wife suggested eggs.
The Singing Waiter agreed.

Something carefully written on a bingo card and pinned to to the wall of an American Legion Hall in deep West Texas, attributed to Franklin Cincinnatus.

Kevin is (writing about yourself in the third person (illeism) is a trip) an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas. His latest frustrating songwriting attempt is titled, "I Touched the Hand That Touched (more...)
 

