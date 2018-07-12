 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Billion Dollar Empire Profiting on the Misery of Sick Prisoners

By       Message John Kiriakou       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/12/18

Author 503310
Become a Fan
  (40 fans)

From Reader Supported News

From youtube.com: Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner {MID-303091}
Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Illinois's Republican governor, Bruce Rauner, has made good money from his investments this year, according to his most recent "statement of economic interests." Much of Rauner's money comes from investments in a "health care company" called Correct Care Solutions, a group that provides healthcare services in mental hospitals, prisons, jails, detention centers, and ICE deportation facilities across the country. The company reports revenues of $1.2 billion a year, almost every cent of which is taxpayer money.

Rauner's investment means that he's making money off of human misery; he thus has a vested interest in locking up as many people -- the mentally ill, undocumented migrants, victims of the "war on drugs" -- or anybody else -- as possible. The more people in lockup, the more money Correct Care Solutions makes. It's a clear conflict of interest.

I've written previously about my own experience with prison healthcare. For all intents and purposes, there isn't any. There isn't any beyond the most basic, anyway. The only way companies like Correct Care make money is to provide as little care as possible. No expensive medicines are prescribed, necessary tests are postponed or not approved in the first place, and Tylenol is the drug of choice for nearly every malady in prison. I personally know one prisoner who suffered from hepatitis C. He was actually released from prison early because Correct Care didn't want to give him medication that would cure his disease, but which cost $1,000 a week. I personally knew four prisoners who died of preventable diseases in prison because the administration didn't want to pay for tests or treatment. It's all about the money.

- Advertisement -

I'm not going to rehash my beefs with the American prison system. Instead, I want to point out a troubling and dangerous new development. An alarming trend has emerged that indicates that Correct Care, the same company that built a billion-dollar empire profiting on the misery of sick prisoners, the same company that Governor Bruce Rauner has invested in, is now rebranding itself as the go-to healthcare company for mental hospitals, civil commitment centers, and ICE detention facilities. Expansion into these areas would guarantee the lifelong profitability of the company. It's a new market for the likes of Correct Care. And it will make a lot of people rich.

The real long-term growth market for Correct Care is in mental health facilities. More mentally ill Americans are held in prisons than in mental facilities. That's a sick fact, no pun intended. Correct Care saw the trend and wanted to get in on the action. While overall incarceration rates around the country fell during the Obama administration, incarceration rates for the mentally ill rose steadily. This presented an opportunity for profiteering. So what did Correct Care do? It changed its corporate structure to that of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and began buying halfway houses and "correctional treatment centers." And they spent millions of dollars to lobby politicians in Washington.

Florida is a good example of what has happened on Correct Care's watch. The company runs three of Florida's six state hospitals for the criminally insane. In a recent joint investigation done by the Tampa Bay Times and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, reporters found evidence of roach infestation and sexual abuse of prisoners. They wrote that "patients didn't have enough food to eat and were picking through trash cans for their meals." The reporters deemed the facilities "torture chambers" and called for an FBI investigation. And instead of trying to correct the problems, the state of Florida cut the state hospital budget by $100 million and Correct Care cut staffing by a third. The state responded by relaxing the definition of a "violent attack" to make the numbers appear as if there had been no change to the status quo after the cuts.

- Advertisement -

The solution here really isn't that difficult. It's all about money and political commitment. The mentally ill, if they are not violent, should be in hospitals, not in prisons and jails. Even those mentally ill people who are violent shouldn't be in for-profit facilities. It's the profit motive that dooms the entire system.

I get that we're a capitalist country. I get that most Americans want to make a profit on everything and watch their money grow. But this is one case where only a heavily-regulated mental health industry with strong government oversight can work to treat people and keep them safe. In terms of the national mood, though, we just aren't there yet.

 

- Advertisement -

Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Kiriakou spent 14 years at the CIA and two years in a federal prison for blowing the whistle on the agency's use of torture. He served on John Kerry's Senate Foreign Relations Committee for two years as senior investigator into the Middle (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Forcing the Innocent to Plead Guilty, an American Disgrace

An Incompetent FBI Dropped the Ball on Syed Farook

If Hillary Clinton Gets a Pass on Espionage From President Obama, So Should Whistleblowers

The US Postal Service Is Spying On Us

Kathleen Kane: Another Whistleblower Goes to Prison in America

I Went to Prison for Disclosing CIA Torture. Gina Haspel Helped Cover It Up.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 