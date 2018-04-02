Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Bigger Welcome Mat for America's Tax Evaders

By       Message Sam Pizzigati       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/2/18

Author 15430
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

From Common Dreams

- Advertisement -

The GOP tax cut enacted in December and the just-passed federal budget give would-be affluent tax cheats both motive and plenty of opportunity.


Nations 'turbocharge their inequality' when they 'let their wealthiest carve generous loopholes in their tax codes,'
(Image by (Photo: Joe Brusky/flickr/cc))   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Every nation levies taxes. Some nations levy well. In these admirable nations, tax systems spread the tax burden fairly. Those who can readily afford to pay more in taxes do pay more.

Other nations tax poorly. They set low tax rates on high incomes. Officials in these nations let their wealthiest carve generous loopholes in their tax codes. They wink at outright tax evasion.

Nations that go down this sorry second path don't just lose out on revenue they ought to be raising. They turbocharge their inequality. They invite corruption. They poison their civic culture -- and eventually, once enough poison takes hold, crash their economies.

- Advertisement -

This crashing played out earlier this century most notably in Greece. That nation's economic life essentially collapsed, the Economist business magazine noted six years ago, amid a tax evasion that had evolved into "less an under-the-radar activity, more a social norm."

The Greek wealthy, the Economist observed, established that norm. Greece's most "egregious" tax cheating, researchers had found, "happens higher up the wealth ladder."

The United States hasn't hit -- yet -- the levels of tax evasion that leveled Greece. But we're moving in that direction, ever more deliberately. This past winter saw lawmakers shove us further down this perilous path in two major pieces of legislation.

The first shove came this past December when Congress passed and the President signed into law the GOP "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act." The legislation created no jobs. It did cut tax rates, and munificently so for America's rich and the corporations they own and manage.

But this tax-cut legislation, largely under the radar, also made changes that openly welcome tax evasion.

How so? We know from IRS research that tax evasion flourishes outside the world of W-2s. Only 1 percent of income subject to paycheck withholding, the agency calculates, goes unreported at tax time. By contrast, the share of income that goes unreported from taxpayers who basically self-report their earnings ranges from 16 percent for partnerships to 63 percent for nonfarm proprietors.

- Advertisement -

That shouldn't surprise anyone. Self-reporting entities, as the Boston Globe's Evan Horowitz points out, have no third party around -- no employer or investment manager -- with a responsibility to pass on income details to the IRS "in a non-self-interested way."

The new GOP tax legislation creates a complex new tax break for these sole proprietorships and other "pass-through" businesses. Pass-throughs -- outfits where profits go directly to owners and get added, at least in theory, to their personal income -- can now deduct 20 percent of their business income before calculating how much they owe Uncle Sam.

This sweet deduction will, naturally, encourage many more taxpayers to reorganize themselves as pass-through operations. By claiming "pass-through" status, they'll get that 20 percent discount. Some will get more. They'll get all sorts of opportunities for underreporting their overall income.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Veteran labor journalist and Institute for Policy Studies associate fellow Sam Pizzigati co-edits Inequality.org, the Institute's weekly newsletter on our great divides. He also contributes a regular column to OtherWords, the IPS national nonprofit editorial service.

Sam, now retired from the labor movement, spent two decades directing the publishing program at America's largest union, the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Stop a Tax Plan Rigged for the Rich

The Flacks for Plutocrats Need a New Analogy

Getting Granular on America's Income Distribution

Trump's "Reform" Tilts Tax Code to Favor the Rich

Billionaires Won't Save the World, Just Look at Elon Musk

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 