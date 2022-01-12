A Big World

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 1/12/2022 at 10:12 PM EST

The terra firma unfurls for every sacred, sovereign, sentient, human birth

Rays of the sun; touch, warm and kiss all, with the star's boundless girth

Free-flowing air despises not; gentle breezes cool the worthy, callous, and dumb

Drops of driving rain, crisp snow and soft dew, not to be outdone, fall, unnumbered

Skies above are home to every common and ornate flying bird, of the universe

Oceans, rivers and lakes, sustain myriad aquatic life; endlessly diverse

Forests, grasslands, mountains, tundra and deserts; terrains of every stripe

Apt habitats, for weird and wonderful animals and plants; of unimaginable types.

Humans; uniquely, inanely, unable to co-exist, in a world big enough for us all

So peace, justice and equity are forever eschewed, forestalled

A real-life, dangerous, mirthless, zero-sum game of snakes and ladders

Decks are stacked, the weighted dice turns, rolls, spins

Dastardly greed triumphs, the crappy rat-house always wins

Rules are for losers; the wild, joker-trump-card, madly grins and mocks

