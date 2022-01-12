A Big World

,
Icarus
(Image by Len Radin from flickr) Details DMCA
The terra firma unfurls for every sacred, sovereign, sentient, human birth
Rays of the sun; touch, warm and kiss all, with the star's boundless girth
Free-flowing air despises not; gentle breezes cool the worthy, callous, and dumb
Drops of driving rain, crisp snow and soft dew, not to be outdone, fall, unnumbered
Skies above are home to every common and ornate flying bird, of the universe
Oceans, rivers and lakes, sustain myriad aquatic life; endlessly diverse
Forests, grasslands, mountains, tundra and deserts; terrains of every stripe
Apt habitats, for weird and wonderful animals and plants; of unimaginable types.
**
Humans; uniquely, inanely, unable to co-exist, in a world big enough for us all
So peace, justice and equity are forever eschewed, forestalled
A real-life, dangerous, mirthless, zero-sum game of snakes and ladders
Decks are stacked, the weighted dice turns, rolls, spins
Dastardly greed triumphs, the crappy rat-house always wins
Rules are for losers; the wild, joker-trump-card, madly grins and mocks
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).