OpEdNews Op Eds

A. B. Abrams Talks About His Book: "Power and Primacy, The History of Western intervention in the Asia Pacific"

Republished from China Rising


(Image by China Rising website)

Introduction

A.B. Abrams contacted me about his new book, "Power and Primacy - The History of Western Intervention in the Asia-Pacific", and I was intrigued, since it is about Asian history as a whole and not about a particular time period or country. I'm glad I did, because it is a helluva good read. It really puts the headlines into proper perspective and what they mean behind all the mainstream propaganda spin.

"Power and Primacy" is one of the most thoroughly researched books I've ever read, with over 1,000 references, which A.B. lists at the end of each chapter. It is so informative and surprising that I took pages of notes and will surely be citing his book in my future writings.

He can be emailed at: abramspowerandp@yahoo.com

His book can be had here,

https://www.peterlang.com/view/title/68124?format=HC

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Power-Primacy-History-Intervention-Asia-Pacific/dp/1788746120/

Please join me in a fascinating look into the long and shocking role the West has played in Asia, going back centuries. Below is our written interview. For audio-visual fans, I also recorded our questions and answers as YouTube and SoundCloud podcasts.

Our Interview

Jeff Question 1: A.B., please tell us about yourself, your origins, generation growing up, educational and professional life."-

A.B. Answer 1: My primary field of expertise is the politics and history of the Asia-Pacific region. I have spent time in all countries of northeast Asia and many in Southeast Asia, and speak the four major languages of the region. East Asian politics and recent history were my primary focuses throughout my academic years and since.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Jeff J. Brown is the author of 44 Days (2013) and Doctor WriteRead's Treasure Trove to Great English (2015). In 2016 Punto Press released China Rising, Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations The Truth behind Asia's Enigmatic Colossus.
 

