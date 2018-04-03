

Chickenhawk

As most people now know, Trump picked John Bolton to be his new National Security Advisor. Many progressive and libertarian outlets have already lambasted Bolton for his Neo Con credentials and agenda. With that nasty smirk on his face, Bolton actually publically has come out for the pre-emptive attacking of both Iran and North Korea... going on years now. Well, this writer wants to focus on another aspect of this ' Make believe tough guy ' as Billy Bats in the film Goodfellas referred to the Joe Pesci character Tommy DeVito. And Bolton is just that, as was Junior Bush, Cheney and a host of others from that administration. The following is right out of Wikipedia:

What a load of crapola! Oh yeah John, you would have enlisted in the real army and not the "Guaranteed to never be sent to the Nam National Guard" if you felt the ( so called ) war was winnable in 1970. Guess what John, I got this nice bridge in Brooklyn for sale. In Yale, you know you were ' gung ho ' to kill those Commies and stop the spread of Asian style Bolshevism '. You know that! Just like Junior Bush, two years your elder, who felt the same way and took a similar route ( thanks to his dad ) in the Texas Air National Guard. One wonders if you were a few years older and around DC politics in 1961, if you would have agreed with the unanimous suggestion by the Joints Chiefs to do a pre-emptive nuclear attack on the Soviet Union; or in fall of ' 62 to ditto that upon Cuba. It seems you love WAR John, so long as it's not YOU doing the fighting! Oh yes, and what about Trump, your new boss? He too must have banged the bongos for our ( so called ) Vietnam War... so long as he remained safe in his college deferment.

Folks, you all out there who decided to support and vote for either Trump or Clinton in 2016, sure did your homework. She being the classic war mongerer, and he the phony demagogue populist. Either way, we get the Neo Cons running our government as the rest of we working stiffs go down the drain.