Jame Corbett's original and radical research. Who profited from a surge in purchases of stock options the day before 9/11? How was (owner of WTC) Larry Silverstein so prescient as to purchase insurance for 3 times what he paid for the twin towers? (He ultimately collected twice that, because of an arcane court ruling.) Why have we never heard of P-Com, and how were they granted access to all the passwords and security links for major defense contractors and DoD itself? How does the Pentagon continue to lose track of hundreds of billions of dollars every year, unaccounted for, and year after year Congress shrugs?