Power of Story
9-11 Whodunnit? Follow the money! (James Corbett)

Jame Corbett's original and radical research. Who profited from a surge in purchases of stock options the day before 9/11? How was (owner of WTC) Larry Silverstein so prescient as to purchase insurance for 3 times what he paid for the twin towers? (He ultimately collected twice that, because of an arcane court ruling.) Why have we never heard of P-Com, and how were they granted access to all the passwords and security links for major defense contractors and DoD itself? How does the Pentagon continue to lose track of hundreds of billions of dollars every year, unaccounted for, and year after year Congress shrugs?

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling in a (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Some people ask, "Why do you keep harping on 9-11? Get over it already. We need to move on."


Others see 9-11 as the pivotal event, used as an excuse to turn us down a road to restricted speech and assembly, secret government and perpetual war. Of course, we need to keep talking about 9-11 until the truth becomes so commonplace that even the New York Times can't avoid it.


I'm in the second camp.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 5:54:59 PM

Yes, "until the truth becomes so commonplace" - on 9/11 the three World Trade Center Towers did not come down in a manner compatible with an office fire, crashing plane, jet fuel, or terrorist attack.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 6:25:28 PM

On my list to watch some evening soon.


My response to these folks is, "Move on to what?!"

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 9:18:44 PM

It's appropriate that just as the rest of the country is observing a "solemn day", holding memorial services, flying the flag at half mast, etc. we keep asking the questions that should be glaringly obvious. That's what I say to "moving on".

Submitted on Monday, Sep 11, 2017 at 7:02:01 PM

