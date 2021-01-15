9/11 Was the Prelude. 1/6 Is the Holy Grail

From Strategic Culture

Whether civil war is coming will depend on the degree of stoicism prevalent among the Deplorable multitudes.

I hear the sons of the city and dispossessed

Get down, get undressed

Get pretty but you and me

We got the kingdom, we got the key

We got the empire, now as then

We don't doubt, we don't take direction

Lucretia, my reflection, dance the ghost with me Sisters of Mercy, Lucretia my Reflection

9/11 opened the gates to the Global War on Terror (GWOT), later softened by Team Obama to the status of Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) even as it was suavely expanded to the bombing, overt or covert, of seven nations.

9/11 opened the gates to the Patriot Act, whose core had already been written way back in 1994 by one Joe Biden.

1/6 opens the gate to the War on Domestic Terror and the Patriot Act from Hell, 2.0, on steroids (here is the 2019 draft), the full 20,000 pages casually springing up from the sea like Venus, the day after, immediately ready to roll.

And as the inevitable companion to Patriot Act 2.0, there will be war overseas, with the return in full force, unencumbered, of what former CIA analyst Ray McGovern memorably christened the MICIMATT (Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academia-Think Tank) complex.

And when MICIMATT starts the next war, every single protest will be branded as domestic terrorism.

The faux coup

Whatever really happened on 1/6 in the militarized Valhalla of a superpower that spent untold trillions of dollars on security since the start of the millennium, the elaborate psy op/photo-op circus -- complete with a strategically photogenic MAGA Viking actor -- could never had happened if it was not allowed to happen.

Debate will rage till Kingdom Come on whether the break in was organic -- an initiative by a few hundred among at least 10,000 peaceful protestors surrounding the Capitol -- or rather a playbook color revolution false flag instigated by an infiltrated, professional Fifth Column of agent provocateurs.

What matters is the end result: the manufactured product -- "Trump insurrection" -- for all practical purposes buried the presentation, already in progress, of evidence of electoral fraud to the Capitol, and reduced the massive preceding rally of half a million people to "domestic terrorism."

That was certainly not a "coup." Top military strategist Edward Luttwak, now advising the Pentagon on cyber-war, tweeted, "nobody pulls a coup during the day." That was just "a show, people expressing emotions," an actually faux coup that did not involve arson or widespread looting, and relatively little violence (compare it to Maidan 2014): talk about "insurrectionists" walking inside the Capitol respecting the velvet ropes.

A week before 1/6, a dissident but still very connected Deep State intel op offered this cold, dispassionate view of the Big Picture:

"Tel Aviv betrayed Trump with a new deal with Biden and so they threw him to the dogs. Sheldon Adelson and the Mafia have no trouble switching sides for the winner by hook or crook. Pence and McConnell also betrayed Trump. It was as though Trump walked as Julius Caesar into the Roman Senate to be stabbed to death. Any deal Trump makes with the system or Deep State will not be kept and they are secretly talking about ending him forever. Trump has the trump card. Martial law. Military tribunals. The Insurrection Act. The question is whether he will play it. Civil war is coming irrespective of what happens to him, sooner or later."

