 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 11/16/21

9/11 Islamophobia Is a Riddle Wrapped In a Mystery Inside an Enigma

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 77017
Message Fred Gransville

Flight 77 wreckage at Pentagon.
Flight 77 wreckage at Pentagon.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: U.S. Navy Photo by Journalist 1st Class Mark D. Faram. (RELEASED))   Details   Source   DMCA

I am writing to raise awareness about Islamophobia, the unjustified, unfounded fear and hostility toward Islam and Muslims that results in discrimination, bias, marginalization, and, at times, violence.

I was triggered to investigate Islamophobia after the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S.: the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. When Rabbi Meyers was asked about the outpouring of help received, he did not mention any of the Muslim organizations that donated $238,634 dollars for the victims. [1]

9/11/2001 is a day that is impossible to forget. In many ways, 9/11 fueled 20 years of war and profoundly transformed U.S. public opinion of anyone even appearing to be of Arab or Muslim descent.

Disclaimer: 9/11 was not a False Flag. Just because it is impossible that 110 stories of steel and concrete could ever collapse, and for sure could ever collapse at free fall speed, from being hit by an airplane, does not prove that 9/11 was a MIHOP (Made it Happen on Purpose). Bush, Cheney, and the Neocons did not kill 3,000 Americans so they could pass the Patriot Act, build up the military and invade Afghanistan and Iraq.

The architects, engineers, pilots and scholars, whose mission was to "expose the official lies and cover-up surrounding the events 9/11, were only successful at exonerating the 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda who were falsely accused of hijacking four airplanes to carry out a suicide attack on the United States.

The 9/11 Truth conspiracies that a rogue element of the US government used controlled demolition to bring down the twin towers is, I repeat are FALSE.

Islamophobia certainly existed in the US long before 9/11 but in the aftermath, the fight against terrorism sparked anti-immigrant sentiment, primarily directed at the Muslim population. [2]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Fred Gransville Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have been honing my craft as a writer since I graduated from Princeton University. I have been a newspaper reporter, a book editor and a Hollywood scriptwriter. My humor has been published in a number of publications. I have written two (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is the killing of Soleimani related to the China, Russia and Iran four-day joint military exercise?

Don't Eat Fake Pizza

My Dog Found Where I Worked in 1972

My Border Collie: The Real "House Hunter"

Was Edgar Welch Pizza-zzed?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 232 quicklinks, 5826 comments, 216 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Of course 'the official United States of America 9/11 Commission Report omits the forensic evidence of the use of explosives - killing almost 3,000 persons - that might have been the actual cause of the demolition of the World Trade Center Twin Towers in the AM and the collapse of the third World Trade Center Building Seven later that afternoon at 5:20 PM'. #FederalCrimes.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 at 1:02:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 