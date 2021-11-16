9/11 Islamophobia Is a Riddle Wrapped In a Mystery Inside an Enigma



Flight 77 wreckage at Pentagon.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: U.S. Navy Photo by Journalist 1st Class Mark D. Faram. (RELEASED)) Details Source DMCA



I am writing to raise awareness about Islamophobia, the unjustified, unfounded fear and hostility toward Islam and Muslims that results in discrimination, bias, marginalization, and, at times, violence.

I was triggered to investigate Islamophobia after the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S.: the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. When Rabbi Meyers was asked about the outpouring of help received, he did not mention any of the Muslim organizations that donated $238,634 dollars for the victims. [1]

9/11/2001 is a day that is impossible to forget. In many ways, 9/11 fueled 20 years of war and profoundly transformed U.S. public opinion of anyone even appearing to be of Arab or Muslim descent.

Disclaimer: 9/11 was not a False Flag. Just because it is impossible that 110 stories of steel and concrete could ever collapse, and for sure could ever collapse at free fall speed, from being hit by an airplane, does not prove that 9/11 was a MIHOP (Made it Happen on Purpose). Bush, Cheney, and the Neocons did not kill 3,000 Americans so they could pass the Patriot Act, build up the military and invade Afghanistan and Iraq. The architects, engineers, pilots and scholars, whose mission was to "expose the official lies and cover-up surrounding the events 9/11, were only successful at exonerating the 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda who were falsely accused of hijacking four airplanes to carry out a suicide attack on the United States. The 9/11 Truth conspiracies that a rogue element of the US government used controlled demolition to bring down the twin towers is, I repeat are FALSE.

Islamophobia certainly existed in the US long before 9/11 but in the aftermath, the fight against terrorism sparked anti-immigrant sentiment, primarily directed at the Muslim population. [2]

