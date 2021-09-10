 
 
9-11 20th Anniversary Retrospective III: 20 Questions

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)

A view of the .Freedom Tower,. the replacement for the Twin Towers, from New York Harbor.
(Image by Michael Vadon)   Details   DMCA

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Introduction: This is the third part of what I had originally planned as a three-part retrospective series of selections from the set of articles that I have published over the years on this topic. The series is being published now, in 2021, in remembrance of that awful day, 9-11-2001, on the three days leading up to that 20th anniversary, Sept. 8, 9, and 10. My original plan for this Part III of this series was to revisit what was called "The 28 Pages Controversy," with the re-publication of a column that I wrote on it, published on The Greanville Post in April of 2016. With the intention of the Biden Administration to release over time certain FBI documents pertinent to the events of 9/11 and the subsequent investigation, the matter of "The 28 Pages" may become moot, or not. And so, what I am doing in this third column in this series is, first, revisiting an article on the Controversy that appeared in The New Yorker at that time, and then presenting a broad series of questions about the events and the investigations into them that have still not been answered, at least answered fully, as the 20thanniversary of the awful events comes up tomorrow.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First, the excerpt from The New Yorker article:

"On the bottom floor of the United States Capitol's new underground visitors' center, there is a secure room where the House Intelligence Committee maintains highly classified files. One of those files is titled 'Finding, Discussion and Narrative Regarding Certain Sensitive National Security Matters.' It is twenty-eight pages long. In 2002, the Administration of George W. Bush excised those pages from the report of the Joint Congressional Inquiry into the 9/11 attacks. President Bush said then that publication of that section of the report would damage American intelligence operations, revealing 'sources and methods that would make it harder for us to win the war on terror.'

" 'There's nothing in it about national security,' Walter Jones, a Republican congressman from North Carolina who has read the missing pages, contends. 'It's about the Bush Administration and its relationship with the Saudis.' Stephen Lynch, a Massachusetts Democrat, told me that the document is 'stunning in its clarity,' and that it offers direct evidence of complicity on the part of certain Saudi individuals and entities in Al Qaeda's attack on America. 'Those twenty-eight pages tell a story that has been completely removed from the 9/11 Report,' Lynch maintains. Another congressman who has read the document said that the evidence of Saudi government support for the 9/11 hijacking is 'very disturbing,' and that 'the real question is whether it was sanctioned at the royal-family level or beneath that, and whether these leads were followed through.' Now, in a rare example of bipartisanship, Jones and Lynch have co-sponsored a resolution requesting that the Obama Administration declassify the pages." [It was eventually declassified on July 15, 2016.]

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Then my 20 Questions (like the old radio/TV quiz show with which I grew up the 1940s and 50s). They are not presented in any presumed order of importance.

1. What has happened, if anything, with the information contained in "The 28 Pages?"

2. What was Pres. Bush thinking in "The 7 Minutes" between the time Andy Card, his Chief of Staff, whispered in his ear that the major attack had occurred and he finally got up from his chair and slowly walked out of the 2nd grade classroom in which he had been siting, reading a children's story with the pupils in it? Again, what was the man thinking? Supposing the news he received had been something like, "Mr. President, the Japanese have just bombed Pearl Harbor?"

3. Why did he not immediately take full command of the Federal government's response, instead leaving that to V-P Dick Cheney (if that is indeed what happened)?

4. Why did Pres. Bush resist the formation of the "9-11 Commission" for so long?

5. Why did he then take so long to agree to testify to the Commission, but then only not under oath?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books.
 
