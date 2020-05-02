 
 
8th UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon asked to Advise 9th Secretary General Antonio Gutteres on Pandemic Board of Inquiry

For Ban Ki Moon, 8th Secretary General of the United Nations

To introduce myself, I am the author of a plan to create a new United Nations Secretary General Pandemic Board of Inquiry, to produce the quality of evidence to resolve the inevitable conflicts between nations that will arise from this unprecedented situation.

This proposed Board of Inquiry is on the agenda of the Security Council, as I was informed by former US UN permanent representative William Blaine Richardson III. I haven't been informed of the number nor date it will be discussed, but I ask you to communicate your thoughts on this to Antonio Gutteres as soon as possible.

The science of how this Pandemic began is revealed in this article about Dr. Francis A Boyle who wrote the 1989 BioTerrorism Law which passed the United States Congress unanimously.

https://www.opednews.com/articles/International-Lawyer-Dr-B-by-Stephen-Fox-Dr-Francis-Boyle-Author-Bioweapons-Act_United-Nations-Secretary-General-Antonio-Gutteres-200426-227.html

In short, it is a weaponized flu virus which was developed at the Wuhan Virological Lab in China but with a National Institute of Health grant from the United States for $1.7 million; I am told that this was under the aegis of Dr. Tony Fauci, Director of the Infectious Diseases branch of the National Institute of Health; the same Dr. Fauci who appears so frequently with Donald Trump in his briefings.

There was also financial support from France for the creation of this weaponized virus.

You need the insights and recommended courses of actions by Dr. Boyle fboyle|AT|illinois.eduEmail address · (217) 333-7954.

