80% of US Partisan Losers Think the Last 2 Elections Were Stolen

That's a shocking headline, but true: Many are aware that 90% of Republicans currently agree that Joe Biden "did not legitimately win the election" due to vote fraud, but how many remember that as late as 2018 70% of Democrats believed that "Russia tampered with vote tallies in order to help Donald Trump get elected president".

The latter has far far less credibility than the former, which has yet to sufficiently prove their case either, but the widespread perception of voter fraud in the United States is clearly established. Both those figures come from The Economist and YouGov, so they aren't some obscure poll manipulated just to give credence to a political viewpoint.

Therefore, the one political viewpoint which may have the most bipartisan agreement in the United States is that American elections are consistently fraudulent - among American losers there is 80% agreement, after all. Maybe we should sound a third on an old American saying: "That's more American than motherhood, apple pie and fraudulent elections."

This perspective will amuse many; certainly guts of any credibility the idea that the US is the "model democracy" other nations should minutely follow; must be analysed seriously because the situation is quite, quite serious. Eighty percent of politically-active people who lost the last two elections think they lost to voter fraud - I hardly know where to begin?

Well, the good news is that half the country couldn't care less - maybe they are the smart ones.

We read and heard so much nonsense about both Joe Biden and Donald Trump getting "the most votes ever", as if "population increase" means nothing: Since the 1970s US voter turnout has averaged a woeful 54%, so let's not pretend that endemic political indifference isn't as American as motherhood, apple pie and fraudulent elections.

Yes, November's turnout leapt to an estimated 67%, the highest here since 1900, but at what cost? Answer: a divided, obsessive, hysterical, suspicious, intolerant, furious society. The US mainstream media flagellated the public with the idea that Donald Trump was truly the worst thing in global politics since Adolf Hitler for not months but years in order to achieve this increase in voter participation. Is any American really pointing to the 2020 election as a success?

For the half of America which is normally politically active the 80% statistic can't be ignored. It shows us that the electoral system in the United States is absolutely rife with disaster, mistrust, hypocrisy, elitism, dishonesty, opportunism, cynicism, (and because I'm not paid by the word I'll just add) etc. It's such a dysfunctional system that non-Americans have to ask themselves: "Maybe all their repeated hysteria really is justified?"

