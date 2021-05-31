7 Ways To Speed Up Your PC For Ultimate Gaming Experience

It is very annoying when your game is lagging because of a slow system, you may lose progress, and even no longer be able to play properly. A PC can definitely give you a more enjoyable gaming experience than a console. But it depends upon how much you optimize your PC performance. It is very easy to boost up your PC for the ultimate gaming experience.

There are many ways you can speed up your PC but here we are going to discuss the best 7 ways that are most effective. Mostly because the broken driver's system slows down and gives us lags and glitches, the best driver updater will eliminate all these issues. Hogged-up extra space can also be a problem so it is important to use a duplicate photo cleaner for clearing up important space in the system. These can be two major reasons if you are facing issues while gaming. Let us discuss more reasons and its solutions:

Update Drivers- All the drivers need to be updated in order to get the speedy performance of your PC, and especially for gaming graphics drivers. In windows 10 there is an in-built feature of locating your drivers and updating them. Through device manager, you can search your graphics drivers and update them manually. Or you can also go to their official site and download it, hassle-free.

But if you want to update all your drivers without wasting any time by manually updating them. We recommend you to download and install Bit Driver Updater. It has advanced features which scan every outdated driver of your system and update them in a single click. It even provides backup before starting the updating process. Here are some step you to follow after the installation is done:

Open Bit Driver Updater i.e best free driver-updater software



You will see a scanning option, click on it

It will scan all show the list of all the drivers that need to be updated if any

Click on the update driver option beside the driver that needs an update

Follow further on-screen instructions and it will start the update process

After the update finishes, restart your computer

To update all the drivers at once with just a single click switch to premium pro and use most of the app

Clean up space- We don't realize but there are many temporary files, data, images not being used and are turning into junk. This makes our PC slow and hangs up while using. You can disk the clean-up feature in Windows 10, which will remove some junk files, but to completely detect and delete duplicate or similar images install the Quick photo-finder app. It's very easy to use, takes very little space, and gives out the best results. It is the most used and best-rated app in 2021 for free duplicate photo finders and organizers.

Some options of the quick photo finder :

Quick scan and results of images

Well organized gallery

Boosts performance by making free disk space



Easy to understand and access

Scan for images and look for photos from every corner of your PC and displays the result



Contains many filter options for scanning

Availability of 24*7 service for users

Drag and drop feature

Change performance mode- You can change the performance mode of your PC to high to give an extra push to the system, especially while gaming. To use this mode follow these steps:

Open settings then control panel

Select and system and security then power options

There you will see options to choose a high performance, click on it

It will set from power saver mode to ultimate performance

You can set the settings back to power-saver mode after the game, to have good battery life.

Make your PC dust-free- Dust is as harmful to the system as any virus. It just affects and comes from the outside. Dust blocks the air vents resulting in heating up of the system and malfunctioning. So it is advised to clean your PC via soft brush, tissue and remove all the food chucks and dust. It is also advisable to get a proper professional cleaning of your system and laptop every six months.

Clear all the unnecessary background apps- Disabling background-running apps will let your game run smoothly without any interruptions. Go to settings select on background app you will see a switch-off option. Switch it off. You can also switch any selective app you still run in the background. Make sure your internet connection is properly working- You can switch your connections if you have a slow internet connection. Playing games online requires good signal strength and high speed.

Uninstall all unwanted apps- Like unwanted junk files and images hogs up space and make PC slow the same way apps that are no longer being used are affecting the system. Go to the control panel and select programs and features under the programs option. Select the programs you want to remove and right-click on them. Then click on uninstall and follow the screen instructions.

Conclusion-

With advanced technology, everything is not just easy to operate but also to fix errors and optimize PC on your own. Until you have spilled your coffee or anything major.