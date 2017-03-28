Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

68,644,744 And Counting: Trump's Big Sh*t List And Why Pat Robertson Won't Be On It.

By Rev. Dan Vojir
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/28/17

Author 22149
Become a Fan
  (38 fans)
Just the first page ...
(Image by rev. Dan)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"[Bannon] has told the president to keep a sh*t list on this," one official told The Daily Beast. "He wants a running tally of [the Republicans] who want to sink this"Not sure if I'd call it an 'enemies list,' per se, but I wouldn't want to be on it."
-The Daily Beast

sh*t lists are not new. Nixon kept an infamous "enemies list" of many political nemeses but the list also included names like Carol Channing*, Bill Cosby, Jane Fonda, Dick Gregory, Steve McQueen, Joe Namath, Paul Newman*, Gregory Peck, Tony Randall, and Barbra Streisand. Nixon's list, to use the current terminology, was yuge!

Give Donald Trump time - he's catching up to Nixon by including EVERYONE who disagrees with him and anyone who publishes the truth ("fake news"): CNN is tops, followed by all media except Fox and Friends, Sean Hannity, Bill O'Reilly and, of course, Alex Jones (Infowars).

President Donald Trump and his team continued their unprecedented attempts to delegitimize and blacklist CNN by refusing to have a representative appear on CNN's Sunday political talk show, State of the Union, while booking appearances on the other major political talk shows on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox Broadcasting Co.

Of course, his media friends relish the fact that The Donald is a very vengeful person:

Politico:

Those close to Trump describe a largely binary world view: You're either on Team Trump or against Team Trump. "Get even with people," Trump outlined his philosophy in a 2011 speech. "If they screw you, screw them back 10 times as hard. I really believe it."

And his absolute favorite Bible passage: "An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.'

The scope of Trump's wrath seems limitless: "Even Gorsuch has been chewed out for disagreeing with The Plan. Less than a week since he was nominated for SCOTUS."

Never say Never Trump.

That's the harsh lesson some GOP stalwarts say President-elect Donald Trump's team is teaching them -- supposedly, with a blacklist.
Republicans who jumped on the "Never Trump" movement now fear Trump's advisers are maintaining a secret blacklist, keeping otherwise qualified candidates from consideration for posts and meetings.

So, do people on Trump's "sh*t list" hope that he fails? At this point, they may have nothing to lose.

Maybe The Witches Were Successful

TRUMP Tower in New York has been struck by a mysterious fire -- exactly a week after the president was cursed by witches. - The Sun

The above, however, was NOT in the witches plan per se, but an act to bind Trump and cause failure. The rush to get Obamacare repealed may have caused Trump first major failure, but what about those witches sticking pins in baby carrots?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

View Ratings | Rate It

http://sacredcowsmakethebesthamburgers.blogspot.com
Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books " Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Rev. Dan Vojir

(Member since Sep 17, 2008), 38 fans, 608 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1011 comments, 56 diaries


  New Content

We can't imagine who will be on it next!

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 7:40:44 AM

Author 0
Tony Orlando

Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 9 fans, 10 articles, 1050 comments


  New Content

Vanessa Redgrave, Danny Glover, Marisa Tome, Harry Belafonte, Robert Redford, Sally Fields, The Wachowskis', Night Shyamalan, James Cameron; I use to have list but lost it when my other computer crashed.


I heard someone say that Paul Newman called Nixon once a week and told him he was a sorry piece of sh*t, and that he would be calling to say this again until he started to smell better.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 7:04:23 PM

Author 0
J. Edward Tremlett

Author 5009
(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2824 comments, 243 diaries


  New Content

"Maybe The Witches Were Successful"

Maybe we were :)

But I worked to bind him, not hex or curse him. I want him stymied and stopped, not harmed.

Karma will deal with that soon enough.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:34:29 PM

Author 0
Tony Orlando

Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 9 fans, 10 articles, 1050 comments


Reply to J. Edward Tremlett:   New Content
I think we all misuse the word karma too often. Acting good leads to good things because it builds and attracts. Bad things lead to bad things because other do something to that individual for acting bad. The word "doing" is most important here. Most people use Karma like, let that guy go, and he will have bad luck soon enough and that is not what karma means. If it were, then we would have to add a word to the mix when describing the two participating, and that word would be coward for not doing anything to the man who done us harm. This describes society very well, that is the misuse of Karma, and lack of use of holding another responsible for their actions.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:02:13 AM

Author 0
J. Edward Tremlett

Author 5009
(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2824 comments, 243 diaries


Reply to Tony Orlando:   New Content

bad things also attract. Sometimes it's just bad luck, and sometimes it's people stepping up to lay a consequence.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:42:46 PM

Author 0
