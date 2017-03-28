- Advertisement -

"[Bannon] has told the president to keep a sh*t list on this," one official told The Daily Beast. "He wants a running tally of [the Republicans] who want to sink this"Not sure if I'd call it an 'enemies list,' per se, but I wouldn't want to be on it."

-The Daily Beast



sh*t lists are not new. Nixon kept an infamous "enemies list" of many political nemeses but the list also included names like Carol Channing*, Bill Cosby, Jane Fonda, Dick Gregory, Steve McQueen, Joe Namath, Paul Newman*, Gregory Peck, Tony Randall, and Barbra Streisand. Nixon's list, to use the current terminology, was yuge!



Give Donald Trump time - he's catching up to Nixon by including EVERYONE who disagrees with him and anyone who publishes the truth ("fake news"): CNN is tops, followed by all media except Fox and Friends, Sean Hannity, Bill O'Reilly and, of course, Alex Jones (Infowars).

President Donald Trump and his team continued their unprecedented attempts to delegitimize and blacklist CNN by refusing to have a representative appear on CNN's Sunday political talk show, State of the Union, while booking appearances on the other major political talk shows on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox Broadcasting Co.

Of course, his media friends relish the fact that The Donald is a very vengeful person:

Politico:

Those close to Trump describe a largely binary world view: You're either on Team Trump or against Team Trump. "Get even with people," Trump outlined his philosophy in a 2011 speech. "If they screw you, screw them back 10 times as hard. I really believe it."

And his absolute favorite Bible passage: "An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.'



The scope of Trump's wrath seems limitless: "Even Gorsuch has been chewed out for disagreeing with The Plan. Less than a week since he was nominated for SCOTUS."

Never say Never Trump.

That's the harsh lesson some GOP stalwarts say President-elect Donald Trump's team is teaching them -- supposedly, with a blacklist.

Republicans who jumped on the "Never Trump" movement now fear Trump's advisers are maintaining a secret blacklist, keeping otherwise qualified candidates from consideration for posts and meetings.

So, do people on Trump's "sh*t list" hope that he fails? At this point, they may have nothing to lose.

Maybe The Witches Were Successful



TRUMP Tower in New York has been struck by a mysterious fire -- exactly a week after the president was cursed by witches. - The Sun

The above, however, was NOT in the witches plan per se, but an act to bind Trump and cause failure. The rush to get Obamacare repealed may have caused Trump first major failure, but what about those witches sticking pins in baby carrots?





