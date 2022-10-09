60 Years of T. S. Eliot's Prose (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) October 9, 2022: In my judgment, the American-born poet, playwright, and otherwise prolific writer of nonfiction prose T. S. Eliot (1888-1965) was an admirable prose stylist. Ronald Schuchard and his fellow editors of the eight volumes of The Complete Prose of T. S. Eliot (Johns Hopkins University Press; Faber and Faber, 2021) have expertly introduced and annotated Eliot's various prose selections. You do not have to agree with every single statement that Eliot makes in the various critical essays he wrote over the years to appreciate his admirable style in expressing himself in his literary criticism.

The most direct way I can give you an overview of the eight expertly introduced and annotated volumes of The Complete Prose of T. S. Eliot is to give you the date range for each volume:

Volume 1: 1905-1918; edited by Jewel Spears Brooker and Ronald Schuchard;

Volume 2: 1919-1926; edited by Anthony Curda and Ronald Schuchard;

Volume 3: 1927-1929; edited by Frances Dickey, Jennifer Formichelli, and Ronald Schuchard;

Volume 4: 1930-1933; edited by Jason Harding and Ronald Schuchard;

Volume 5: 1934-1939; edited by Iman Javadi, Ronald Schuchard, and Jayme Strayer;

Volume 6: 1940-1946; edited by David E. Chinitz and Ronald Schuchard;

Volume 7: 1947-1953; edited by Iman Javadi and Ronald Schuchard;

Volume 8: 1954-1965; edited by Jewel Spears Brooker and Ronald Schuchard.

The years 1905 to 1965 include many historical events and persons, including World War I, the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, the rise of Hitler in Germany and Mussolini in Italy, World War II, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Marshall Plan, and the Cold War.

Taken together, the eight introductions by the respective editors of these volumes constitute a cumulative intellectual biography of Eliot - that is further contextualized by the informative editorial annotations throughout each volume. Each volume also includes illustrations and an index.

Because the sun never set on the now thankfully defunct British empire, English is now spoken in far-flung places around the world. Nevertheless, the editors of volume 1 say, "Eliot's works were translated into thirty-eight languages in his lifetime" (p. xxiii).

The editors of volume 2 say, "The essays and reviews in this second volume trace the swift and astonishing arc of his rise to international prominence as an avant-garde poet, an incisive critic of literature and culture, and an editor of a successful and celebrated London journal" (p. xiii).

