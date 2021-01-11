60 Minutes Republican-appeasing Leslie Stahl creates false equivalence in Nancy Pelosi interview



The 60 Minutes interview between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leslie Stahl exemplifies the mainstream media's bias against Democrats.

One would think in the week where an autocratic president almost destroyed America's democracy with a complicit Republican Party, that Leslie Stahl, in the name of the mainstream media, would refrain from false equivalencies. That was not to be.

The enclosed video clip is probative. Stahl first pushed the Republican narrative that because Democrats lost a few congressional seats that they did not have a mandate. That is ironic since Trump claimed a mandate losing by 3 million votes against Hillary Clinton in 2016. In this election, he lost by over 7 million votes. That Democrats lost a few House raises, some they should not have held in the first place, has much to do with gerrymandering.

But what should draw the ire of most is Leslie Stahl accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not compromising on the COVID bill. Pelosi's answer was correct but incomplete as she did not mention that McConnell did not bring the bill to a vote for months. The bill could have been modified and then brought to a conference committee.

Stahl took cover, claiming that a Democrat claimed Pelosi might have seemed obstructionist. No Democrat should have said that. They should have instead defined the narrative as opposed to acquiescing to Republican and mainstream media talking points.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. One hopes that Democrats do not allow the mainstream media and a false belief that Republicans are willing to compromise to slow the Democratic agenda to help Americans. Ezra Klein said it best in a recent interview, "Just help people fast." We must heed that advice.

