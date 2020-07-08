6 Reasons Your Car Key Is Not Working!

Most of us have been through the rough days when you are ready to leave your house for an important meeting and the car key is stuck! It is an annoying situation for everyone out there. It is valid to lose your calm when you can't drive your car even when you have the key.

The trick is here not to lose your calm! When you find yourself in such a situation, take a few deep breaths. Think about all the possibilities you are left with. You can use your mobile notepad to jot down the possibilities if the situation seems too risky and unfamiliar.

It is a lot easier when you are standing in front of your home. You can always call a cab and leave a car lock for later. At times you need a quick solution. All you need to do is call the nearest locksmith services. Professionals are equipped with the best tools to solve your issue.

The professional expertise is unmatched but it does not hurt to learn a few things about your car keys. Here are 6 reasons your car key may not be working. When you can spot the cause it is relatively easy to think of a solution!

It may seem a no-brainer but checking your car key for damages is essential. Most of the people assume damaged car key as a broken one. They take a bird's eye view at the key, find no visible apparent damages to the key, and look for another reason. If you are proceeding like that, you are mistaken. The tiny grooves in your car key may be worn out or bent rendering the key useless.

The key is not the culprit in every case. It may be the damaged car lock. Once you have observed the car key closely and found no changes, it is time to check the lock. Worn-down locks of the older models often cause such issues.

Just like the grooves of the key, the tiny carvings in the lock can wear out over time. It may only be a sign of an old lock. All you need to do is replace the car lock.

Most of the modern cars have key fobs. Since then a lot of car lockouts can be attributed to dead key-fob batteries. If you can't recall the last time you replaced the batteries, it may be the right time to replace them. Batteries run out of power after a certain period and you need to keep track of the time when you want to avoid such situations.

When you insert the key in the ignition cylinder and turn it, it is normal to wait for the sound of the engine hum. It is one of the scariest scenes for car owners when the keys don't work. The reason may be the faulty ignition cylinder. It is not very common but there is always a chance.

Cars are moving mechanical components thus the friction should never be ignored. It may have led to a faulty ignition cylinder. You need a professional locksmith or a reliable car mechanic to repair the ignition.

The key fobs are very sensitive tools. The transmitter in the key can get damaged to breaks or falls. If you can't identify any other reasons, the transmitter may be the reason. The wires can be frayed over time and all you can do is replace the key fob.

6. Key Programming Issues

Car manufacturers started making programmed car keys and locks in about 1993. If you own a car built after the mentioned year, you may be facing programming issues. Hire certified locksmith services to reprogram the key. Avoid using the aftermarket or low-quality key copies.