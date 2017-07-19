Refresh  

6-Month Update for Trump Voters

LOTUS Donald J Trump
So after six months, has he delivered what he promised you?

1. He told you he'd repeal Obamacare and replace it with something "beautiful." You bought it. But he didn't repeal and he didn't replace. (Just as well: His plan would have knocked at least 22 million off health insurance, including many of you.)

2. He told you he'd cut your taxes. You bought it. But tax "reform" is stalled. And if it ever moves, the only ones whose taxes will be cut are the wealthy.

3. He told you he'd invest $1 billion in our nation's crumbling infrastructure. You bought it. But his infrastructure plan, which was really a giveaway to rich investors, is also stalled.

4. He said he'd clean the Washington swamp. You bought it. But he's brought into his administration more billionaires, CEOs, and Wall Street moguls than in any administration in history, to make laws that will enrich their businesses, along with former lobbyists, lawyers and consultants who are crafting new policies for the same industries they recently worked for.

5. He said he'd use his business experience to whip the White House into shape. You bought it. But he created the most chaotic, dysfunctional, back-stabbing White House in modern history, in which no one is in charge.

6. He said he'd close "special interest loopholes that have been so good for Wall Street investors but unfair to American workers." You bought it. But he picked a Wall Street financier Stephen Schwarzman to run his strategic and policy forum, who compares closing those loopholes to Hitler's invasion of Poland.

7. He told you he'd "bring down drug prices" by making deals with drug companies. You bought it. But now the White House says that promise is "inoperative."

8. He said that on Day One he'd label China a "currency manipulator." You bought it. But then he met with China's president and declared "China is not a currency manipulator."

9. He said he wouldn't bomb Syria. You bought it. But then he bombed Syria.

10. He called Barack Obama "the vacationer-in-Chief" and accused him of playing more rounds of golf than Tiger Woods. He promised to never be the kind of president who took cushy vacations on the taxpayer's dime, not when there was so much important work to be done. You bought it. But in his first six months he has spent more taxpayer money on vacations than Obama did in the first three years of his presidency. Not to mention all the money taxpayers are spending protecting his family, including his two sons who travel all over the world on Trump business.

11. He said he'd force companies to keep jobs in America. You believed him. But despite their promises, Carrier, Ford, GM, and the rest are shipping jobs to Mexico and China.

12. He said he'd create coal jobs. You believed him. He hasn't. But here's what he has done: Since 1965 a federal program called the Appalachian Regional Commission has spent $23 billion helping communities in coal states fund job retraining, reclaim land, and provide desperately needed social services. A.R.C. helped cut poverty rates almost in half, double the percentage of high-school graduates, and reduce infant mortality by two-thirds. Trump's first proposed budget eliminates A.R.C.

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lindsay Smith

Now give us a simple list of all the things Trump has done that harms this country that most people are unaware of.

