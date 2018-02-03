- Advertisement -

President Trump in his State of the Union address to his Congressional audience Jan. 30 was very clear: the United States is bitterly and implacably hostile toward North Korea. His message was unmistakable and chilling as the U.S. increases its military forces in the Pacific.

What's known as fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology will be very publicly launched at the South Korea Winter Olympics. International scientists and physicians have warned that 5G must be stopped due to the public-health danger. Acute and dramatic health problems can result from radiofrequency radiation exposure in general, and 5G has not been safety tested. If unusual health problems occur at the Olympics, will they be falsely attributed to an attack by North Korea, rather than telecom-industry recklessness? The United States stands ready to act against North Korea with the slightest provocation without heed to facts. The world is in grave danger. This is the background.

The dangerous experiment

One of the first large-scale experiments of 5G will be held at the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February 2018. Visitors, athletes, and nearby residents at PyeongChang will at ground zero -- test subjects for new 5th-generation wireless technologies.

Scientists and medical professionals have repeatedly warned about 5G hazards.

At a NIH/NIEHS co-sponsored conference in 2017, researchers showed how the very short millimeter waves of 5G frequencies are deeply absorbed by the skin's sweat ducts.[1] Military and police use 5G frequencies for "active denial" systems, which cause excruciating burning sensations. Researchers also warned about the nerve receptors in our skin for cardiac and other critical bodily functions. Heart-function disruption, for example, could occur from exposure to 5G frequencies. Researcher Paul Ben Ishai said that authorities and manufacturers are not interested in this information.

The frequencies in use at PyeongChang will be the 600-900MHz, 3.3-4.2GHz, 4.4-4.9GHz, 5.1-5.9GHz, 28GHz, and 39GHz spectrum bands [2]

Working with Intel, Ericsson, and other partners, Korea Telecom has installed new base stations (cell towers) and developed new 5G-enabling tablets and mobile handsets for the Olympics. With the 5G system, base stations will aim microwave beams directly at individual users. [3]

5G radiation, beam forming and phased arrays

