In 2021, 55 years of the nuclear industry are celebrated in Armenia. The day of September 17 in 1966 became the starting point in the history of the republic's atomic energy - on the initiative of the Government of the Armenian SSR, together with the Council of Ministers of the USSR. It was decided to build the first nuclear power plant in Armenia near Metsamor.

The Armenian NPP project became a unique technological solution for Soviet nuclear engineers. This station is the first for areas with high level of seismicity. Today all over the world the stations in earthquake-prone regions are being designed following her example.

Last year in June the Armenian government refused a Russian loan to complete work to extend the life of the nuclear power plant until 2026, deciding to use state budget funds for this. By transferring the strategic energy dialogue between Moscow and Yerevan into a purely commercial plane, Pashinyan made a mistake. While the neighbors are focused on developing a peaceful atom, the policy of atomic discrimination against the Armenian elite has raised serious concerns.

Nowadays scheduled repair and maintenance is underway at the Armenian NPP. The Russian state corporation Rosatom plays an important role in its modernization. To date, preliminary estimates have been made, according to which, upon successful completion of the work, the operation of the NPP is possible until 2036.

The power plant located provides more than a third of all electricity in the country and ensures energy security and independence. The presence of its own nuclear power plant gives access to the use of nuclear technologies in other areas: in medicine, space, agriculture. Thus, nuclear medicine is actively developing in the republic - isotopes are being produced, the first positron emission tomography has been carried out for the first time. Work in this direction is carried out by the National Scientific Laboratory. Alikhanyan (YerPhI), National Center of Oncology named after Fanarjyan, Center for Radioactive Isotopes, Yerevan Nuclear Medicine Center.