Life Arts    H3'ed 12/2/20

50 Ways To Leave The White House - video

50 Ways To Leave The White House, written and performed by Don Caron of the Parody Project has had over a million views in its first two weeks.

LYRICS to FIFTY WAYS TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE

The problem is all inside your head, we all agree.

You were voted out so now you're just a wannabe.

We'd like to doff your ass from public property.

There must be 50 ways to leave the White House.

You know, it's really not my habit to intrude,

but the oval office ain't the place for you to sit and brood.

It's time to just move on because you're redefining rude.

There must be fifty ways to leave the White House.

Fifty ways to leave the White House

What's admitting that you lost cost?

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

