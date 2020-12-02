50 Ways To Leave The White House - video

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 12/2/2020 at 19:06:18 H3'ed 12/2/20

50 Ways To Leave The White House, w ritten and performed by Don Caron of the Parody Project has had over a million views in its first two weeks.

LYRICS to FIFTY WAYS TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE

The problem is all inside your head, we all agree.

You were voted out so now you're just a wannabe.

We'd like to doff your ass from public property.

There must be 50 ways to leave the White House.

You know, it's really not my habit to intrude,

but the oval office ain't the place for you to sit and brood.

It's time to just move on because you're redefining rude.

There must be fifty ways to leave the White House.

Fifty ways to leave the White House

What's admitting that you lost cost?

