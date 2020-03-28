 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

50,000 Religions?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514931
Message James Haught

The wide array of current religions, plus many that died in the past, are impossible to count. As a blind guess, I estimate the grand total at perhaps 50,000. Alongside major world faiths are hundreds of branches and thousands of small sects, cults and tribal-folk groups in Africa, Asia and elsewhere.

"There are tens of thousands of religions on Planet Earth today... excluding all the religions that came and went (and are now lost) during the first 190,000 years of Homo Sapiens," a Psychology Today report says.

Scholars list multitudes of new faiths created just since the start of the 1800s: Mormons, Baha'is, Jehovah's Witnesses, Christian Scientists, Moonies, Hare Krishnas, Adventists, talking-in-tongues Pentecostals, Scientologists, rattlesnake-handlers, New Age mystical groups, Rastafarians, Unity Church, Urantia, Christadelphians, etc., plus a flood of Asian sects.

Gordon Melton of the Institute for the Study of American Religions told The New York Times that forty to fifty new religious movements emerge each year in the United States alone.

This zoo of supernatural worship has one common quality: It's all based on fictional fantasy untrue claims -- in other words, lies. Gods, devils, heavens, hells, visions, prophecies, saviors, blessed virgins, angels, demons, apparitions, miracles, holy visitations none of this church stuff actually is real. It's all concocted by the human imagination. Spirits don't really exist.

(Exception: Some Asian religions such as Buddhism, Jainism, Taoism and Confucianism are mostly philosophical, with few supernatural claims.)

Religions have bizarre variety, from Aztecs sacrificing humans to an invisible feathered serpent, to monks chanting "Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna" from Thugs strangling victims for the many-armed goddess Kali, to Pentecostals erupting in uncontrollable glossolalia from Muslim suicide bombers sacrificing their own lives, to some Hindus praying over models of Shiva's erect penis from Sufi "whirling dervishes," to Canada's Dukhobors (Spirit Wrestlers) who stage naked protests and burn buildings from Voodoo priestesses sacrificing chickens, to Raelians who espouse open sex and think humans were created by space aliens.

There are 33,000 separate sects of Christianity, according to the World Christian Encyclopedia. Many of them differ radically.

What does it all mean? I think it means that supposedly logical humans have a streak of lunacy, pure irrationality. Why on Earth do people invent magic tales and declare them real, even turn violent to defend them?

All supernatural religions are absurd because they proclaim "truths" that aren't true. As educated modern people become more knowledgeable, the absurdity grows more obvious.

Something is wrong with Homo Sapiens. If our species were truly rational, it wouldn't concoct 50,000 fairy tales and waste whole lifetimes on them.

Existentialists contend that humans are a bit crazy. Thousands of wars seem to confirm it. So does the manufacture of religions worshiping imaginary gods.

The Bible (2 Kings 17:29) asks in perplexity: "Howbeit that every nation made gods of their own?"

(from Free Inquiry, April-May 2020)

 

Well Said 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

James Haught Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Haught is editor emeritus of West Virginia's largest newspaper, The Charleston Gazette-Mail. He can be reached by phone at 304-348-5199 or e-mail at Email address.)James A. Haught is editor emeritus of West Virginia's (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Megachurch Mess

Feeding 7.7 Billion

Religion-Tinged Politics

Coal Mine Wars

The Dreams that Stuff is Made Of

Sagan: Brilliant Skeptic

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 